Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Manchester City fell to a 2-1 defeat on Saturday afternoon against Marcelo Bielsa's impressive Leeds United side at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite having several shots, Manchester City failed to create any real clear-cut chances in the first half and they were stunned by Stuart Dallas' shot that cannoned in off of the post after 42 minutes.

Manchester City were then handed an advantage just before the break, when Liam Cooper's challenge on Gabriel Jesus was judged by VAR to be deserving of a red card.

The Blues played the entire second half on the edge of the Leeds box, aided by John Stones' unconventional attacking position, but it was Fernandinho who picked out Bernardo Silva in the box who in turn set up Ferran Torres for the equaliser.

Manchester City survived a late scare when Ederson used his feet to scramble the ball away from Raphinha's feet in a one-on-one, but they eventually let Stuart Dallas get his second goal of the day in the 92nd minute.

Pep Guardiola's side now need eleven points from their remaining six games to seal the Premier League title mathematically, but ten points would also probably do the job just as well based on their excellent goal difference.

Here's how we rated all the players following a disappointing afternoon at the Etihad...

Ederson - 7

You can't really complain about him in regards to the second goal, and you definitely couldn't complain about the first goal, which was rifled in off the post.

It looked as though he had saved Manchester City a point (or more) after his great challenge on Raphinha late on in the game, but Leeds United did well to score their second, with the Brazilian certainly not at fault.

João Cancelo - 4

Very weak on the first goal with two quite amateurish mistakes. After that, he was quite toothless with his attacks compared to a few of the other players.

John Stones - 7.5

Much like Joao Cancelo for the first goal, it seemed like John Stones forgot he was a defender for most of the game. He was playing as a number 10 for most of the second half - it looked like it was just frivolous optimism at first, but as time went on you could tell it was a smart move from Pep to utilise the defender in an attacking role against a 10-man side who weren't able to deal with his liveliness on the edge of the box.

He does lose a point for being arguably at fault for the second goal. Not only could he have been better positioned to deal with the run, but I also reckon he should have been rougher when dealing with Dallas in an attempt to poke the ball away.

Nathan Ake - 6

Not at the heights of John Stones with his innumerable take-ons but didn’t suffer as badly as Benjamin Mendy during the first half-hour or Joao Cancelo for the first goal. His pace was a useful asset at times but he looked like a player that hasn’t started a game for Manchester City since December.

Benjamin Mendy - 5

If we're being honest, I never have rated Mendy, and it felt like today was another in a series of quite dull performances from the Frenchman. He was really vulnerable throughout the first 25 minutes in defence and didn't contribute anything of note to Manchester City's attack.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5

Looked quite sharp in midfield and was unlucky to be denied by Meslier from his decent effort from the edge of the box.

Fernandinho - 8

We need to stop being surprised that Fernandinho is playing this well at his age and accept that he's a cyborg. Not the best he's ever been, but he was great nevertheless.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Decent, but not much more than that. Did well for Torres' goal, but missed a really good chance with his half-volley in the box in the second half. I thought he'd bagged the winner with a decent curling effort with his left foot, and it's a testament to his quality how surprised I was it didn't go in.

Raheem Sterling - 5

Dull and sluggish for the most part. Seemed to slow down a lot of attacks and I felt he should have been replaced by Foden much earlier. He's just really, really not on form at all right now.

Ferran Torres - 6

Torres seems to be better off in the middle compared to on the wing. His movement and positional awareness in central positions is great - an asset that he demonstrated for the goal. Other than that, however, he was pretty tame.

Gabriel Jesus - 4

I don't remember anything of note that he did. He's very good on his day, but I really hope Pep was having a laugh when he said that City weren't signing a new striker this summer.

Substitutes:

Phil Foden - 6.5

Sharp, but he didn't get much chance to do anything big. Pep was probably right not to start him in favour of saving him for the second leg against Dortmund in midweek.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Again, he looked good while he was on the pitch and could have made a bigger difference had he started his 200th game for Manchester City instead of coming on just before the hour mark.

