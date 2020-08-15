Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-3 Lyon (Champions League)

Manchester City were knocked out of the Champions League in infuriating fashion once again as Lyon scraped an unlikely victory.

Despite City's dominance, goals from Maxwell Cornet and Moussa Dembélé were enough to see Pep Guardiola's side tossed out of the competition early for the fourth year in a row.

I want to make it clear that I firmly believe the man who deserves most of the blame tonight is Pep Guardiola for his inexplicable tactics, but the players earned their share of praise and criticism too.

Here's how we rated them...

Ederson- 3

Could have done better for all three goals. No excuses in particular for the third. Needs to pull himself together sharpish because right now he's too error prone to be considered anywhere near the world's best goalkeepers.

Kyle Walker- 5

Played Cornet onside for the opener. Do I blame him? Not really. Suddenly being told to play wing-back for one of the only times this season in a massive game, with a teenager next to you, can't be easy. Walker's had an extremely good season- but I don't always understand why he isn't given more license to go forward.

Eric García- 5

Extremely unfortunate that his excellent tackle fell right into the path of Maxwel Cornet, and seemed to have most of the responsibility playing out from the back. It seemed a strange decision to have a man who openly wants to leave starting our biggest game of the season, but I suppose my job here is to rate his performance on the pitch, which was perfectly fine for the most part.

Aymeric Laporte- 5

Relatively comfortable all game- the goal didn't come down his side- but I still feel he would've been able to have a much bigger influence as the kingpin of a back four rather than just another pawn in a back five.

Joao Cancelo- 5

The liveliest of our two wing-backs, Cancelo was always just a few inches away from creating something. Ultimately, though, it never quite came off for him. Playing opposite his natural strong side, he's at a disadvantage with the ball at his feet, and it shows.

Rodri- 6

Pep should've trusted Rodri more today. He simply didn't need Gundogan beside him and five defenders behind him. I believe that Rodri is much better when playing as the sole deep-lying midfielder, much like the position Pep preferred during his own playing career.

Fernandinho- 5

Not sure this was the right game for our veteran Brazilian. He didn't seem comfortable with Lyon's pace and aggression, picking up an early booking that had fans worried he might not last the 90. Subbed off early in the second half, after which our formation was far more sensible.

Ilkay Gundogan- 6

Felt bad for Ilkay once again. No player in our squad sacrifices individual glory like the German, who just isn't given anything to do. He's rarely given license to get forward but isn't the focus of the defence either. His job seems to be just offering another set of legs, another body on the pitch. Deserves better.

Kevin de Bruyne- 6.5

After an extremely sluggish start, De Bruyne picked things up towards the end of the first half, which culminated in a ludicrously good pass to Sterling which almost created an equaliser. I lost count of the amount of set-pieces he wasted and more than once he shot from a wide free-kick, which I just found bizarre. In fairness, he usually has more than one runner to look for. His equaliser was a lovely cool finish but it wasn't enough in the end.

Raheem Sterling- 7

By far our liveliest player in the first half and looked the most likely to make things happen. Jason Denayer gave him a really tough time on the left, but when he switched to the right-hand side things really opened up for him. And then he created the biggest goal of the season. The run, control and cut-back to De Bruyne were the perfect example of why anyone who still calls Sterling a tap-in merchant needs to get back to the 21st century.

We need to talk about the miss, but I really don't want to. It was abysmal, let's just leave it at that. His rating has to take a big hit as a result. For all Sterling's good qualities (many), nobody else in the squad would have done that.

Gabriel Jesus- 6

Not nearly as involved as we're used to, on or off the ball. The Lyon centre-backs seemed intent on shutting him down above all else, and largely succeeded. They clearly saw how he destroyed Varane last week, so tonight Jesus didn't get much of a sniff until De Bruyne equalised and the game opened up. After that, he was a big part of our many counter-attacks, scuffing it from a great Sterling chip.

Substitutes:

Riyad Mahrez- 6

Been benched quite unfairly a few times this season, but started causing Lyon problems moments after coming on. The equaliser doesn't happen without his gorgeous pass. Should have started.

David Silva- N/A

No real time to mark.

