Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Manchester City broke down a disciplined Brentford defence to claim a comfortable 2-0 win over Thomas Frank's side at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Brentford didn't make things easy for the home side, who had to wait most of the first half to find the breakthrough. That came when Raheem Sterling darted into the box and won a penalty- which City top scorer Riyad Mahrez duly stepped up to convert.

The game opened up in the second half, and Kevin de Bruyne's strike on the rebound saw the three points all but confirmed. City will be pleased with a win and clean sheet after the Bees frustrated the likes of Sterling, Mahrez and Joao Cancelo for the majority of the game.

The victory sent Manchester City twelve points clear at the top of the Premier League, though second-placed Liverpool have two games in hand - starting with a visit from Leicester City on Thursday night.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from Manchester City's win at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening-

Ederson - 7

Brave to go for it when he knew he would likely get clattered on the head - which is exactly what happened, but he kept playing on anyway. At this point, it would take a bullet to the leg to force Ederson off.

John Stones - 7

Not perfect defensively, but accounting for the fact that he had only played at right-back a handful of times before, that's understandable.

On the other hand, he was more involved in attack than Walker usually is, and so good at carrying the ball forward.

Ruben Dias - 6

Solid as usual, except for a rare moment of miscommunication with Ederson that saw him punt the ball out for a corner.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

Came close to scoring in the first half. Comfortable in the second.

Joao Cancelo - 8

Inches away from making something happen on several occasions, most notably when he nearly scored a wonder goal in the second-half. Helped win the ball back seconds before Sterling won the penalty for the opener. Excellent throughout, but didn't quite get the goal or assist he deserved.

Rodri - 6

Not quite as reliable on the ball as usual, but still very good and he has got a brilliant fresh tan, so who's the real winner here?

Bernardo Silva - 6

Still noticeably less influential in attack when he is paired with De Bruyne than with Gundogan, but makes up for it with defensive output. Imagine if we could get both firing at the same time.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8 (MOTM)

Brilliant in the second-half. At the heart of most City moves, as is so often the case. Really good defending to help out Stones when Mbeumo threatened to counter. Scored the goal that as good as sealed the points for the league leaders.

Riyad Mahrez - 7.5

Grabbed a remarkable 16th goal in just 18 starts across all competitions this season, which was also his sixth penalty of the campaign. Mr Reliable from the spot these days.

Phil Foden - 6

Exactly as involved as anyone should expect a young attacking midfielder being played at false-nine against a packed defence to be - in short, fairly quiet, but didn't really do anything wrong either.

Raheem Sterling - 7.5

Skied a fairly difficult volley before winning the penalty with some vintage Raheem Sterling play. Tenacious and strong on the ball throughout, giving Brentford's defence plenty to do. Should have scored seconds before De Bruyne's strike, but it didn't matter in the end.

Substitutes -

Jack Grealish - 6

Slotted in seamlessly when he came on.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Very unlucky to be on the bench in the first place, but did well when he came on.

