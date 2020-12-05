SI.com
Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

harryasiddall

Manchester City climbed to fourth, albeit temporarily at the time of writing, in the Premier League after a convincing 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday afternoon. Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne's first half strikes were enough to earn the Blues' back to back wins for the first time this season.

Here's how we rated the players...

-----

Ederson - 5 

Didn't have much to do but gets minus points for being in no-mans land for a simple John Stones back pass. Made a few decent claims from high crosses, whilst most of Fulham's attempts on goal were simple for the Brazilian.

Joao Cancelo - 7

Played on his natural side in the absence of Kyle Walker and seriously impressed going forward. His width also allowed for Mahrez to operate in dangerous areas. Would've got an eight but it frustrates me how awful some of his attempts on goal are.

manchester-city-v-fulham-premier-league (1)
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Benjamin Mendy - 6 

Another 90 minutes under the Frenchman's belt. Steady on the ball and tough in defence; only an attacking output is missing from his game at the moment.

Ruben Dias - 7

He's going to be a top Manchester City centre-back for years to come. Another assured performance from the Portuguese, who has excelled with every partner he's been paired with so far. 

John Stones - 8

Gave the Barnsley Beckenbauer an extra mark purely because I'm so happy he's now playing consistently. Not just that, the Englishman's performance has been superb and is keeping the seemingly undroppable Aymeric Laporte out of the side. 

Rodri - 8

He's taken some stick this season but Rodri put in another fantastic display today. Keeping the attack ticking, we even had our regular 'Rodri Rocket' earlier on in the game. 

Ilkay Gundogan - 8

Another eight here for Gundo. I may have strong opinions on why Phil Foden should be in the side, but the German is impressing week on week. 

Kevin De Bruyne - 9 (MoTM)

Vintage KDB. He bossed the game from minute one and set up Sterling for the opener before converting the penalty to double City's lead. The Belgian may have had another when he was sent one-on-one, but some great goalkeeping from Areola denied him.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-fulham
(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling - 7

Frustrating to watch despite scoring the opener. I can't doubt Sterling's work-rate and ability on the ball, but it felt like he was trying things in areas where a simple pass could've created a better oppurtunity. Hopefully his first goal in seven games will kick him on.

Riyad Mahrez - 9 

Was so close to giving the Algerian MoTM after another thrilling display. He created numerous opportunities and his decision making was spot on from minute one. Same again next week please.

Gabriel Jesus - 7

A quiet game for the Brazilian but his footwork at times is unbelievable. He needs a goal to get him going i think, but of course he gives the side something completely different to Agüero.

manchester-city-v-fulham-premier-league (2)
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

-----

