Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United (PL)

Manchester City made it five clean sheets in six Premier League games to claim another Boxing Day victory over the Magpies.

The goals came from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres, sending Manchester City into the Europa League spots, and continuing the long road to recovery after a poor start to the season.

Here's how we rated the players...

Ederson - 7

Did everything asked of him without any problems and was unlucky not to claim a brilliant assist.

Nathan Aké - 6

Still looks like a pentagonal peg in a hectagonal hole, but didn't do much wrong all night. As makeshift left-backs go, he's a pretty good one.

John Stones - 7

Another rock-solid night for Stones, and his return to first-choice looks like it could be long term. I challenge any City fan not to be happy for him. When on form, he's a rare thing: an extremely likeable centre-back to watch. Long may it last!

Rúben Dias - 7

Still waiting for him to make a big mistake since arriving in the Summer. I suspect we might be waiting a while. He carries a Van Dijk-esque sense of calm and command of the game. Flawless again tonight, leaving the Newcastle strikers pretty much useless.

João Cancelo - 8

Is this how São Paulo fans see Dani Alves? I didn't wake up this morning expecting to see Cancelo spending most of the game at CAM, but I ended up thoroughly enjoying it. His passing is on another level to most full-backs and against Newcastle he had a chance to show it off. If the team had been more clinical then he could've assisted a couple too.

Rodri - 6

Was in the wars today, getting his customary booking before being on the wrong end of some tough challenges and fouls. Nothing wrong with his performance, though, before he was hooked off on a yellow.

İlkay Gündoğan - 8 (Man of the Match)

How do you fix a team that's forgotten how to score goals? For Pep Guardiola, the solution is to get more out of the world's most undervalued midfielder. Few City players get fewer mentions in the papers than Gündoğan, but he's started getting into the box of late and has reminded everyone that he can be a real threat when he's given the freedom.

Kevin de Bruyne - 6.5

Looked well below his usual level, which isn't at all surprising given how much football he's played. We've got a nice run of games after the United match- maybe he'll get a rest then. Can't fault his workrate though, as usual.

Raheem Sterling - 7.5

Kept his nerve brilliantly to set up the opening goal, finding the composure that's eluded him on too many occasions this season. He's not in the best form of his life, but no City player has scored more than him this year and his ability to cause chaos amongst defenders remains invaluable.

Bernardo Silva - 6

Had a quiet game all in all. His dribbling at times leaves you longing for a return to the days when he would boss our midfield. Instead, on the wing, the Portuguese wizard still struggles to be effective.

Ferran Torres - 7

Of all the wingers and midfielders Pep's ever shoved into the role of striker, Ferran Torres is by far the most striker-y. And one of the perks of playing as a striker is that sometimes the ball breaks for you in positions from which you simply can't miss. Nonetheless, the fact that he's now our joint-top goalscorer despite his young age and very limited minutes is seriously impressive.

Substitutes:

Fernandinho - 6.5

Took over for Rodri in the second half and marshalled things well. Like Yaya Touré, we'll probably never find anyone much like him.

Sergio Agüero - N/A

No time to mark

Phil Foden - N/A

No time to mark

