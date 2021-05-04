Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League Semi-Final)

Manchester City booked their place in their first-ever Champions League final after recording a 4-1 aggregate victory against Paris Saint-Germain in a tense affair at the Etihad Stadium. Here's how we rated the players...

Pep Guardiola made nine changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace at weekend and most of the starting line-up being afforded a rest looked to be pivotal in the Blues’ success given the intensity of the match.

Following a nervy opening 10 minutes, Manchester City opened the scoring courtesy of Riyad Mahrez and Pep’s side defended admirably throughout the rest of the half and City headed into half time with a one goal lead.

After the break, the Blues continued to endure PSG’s pressure before Mahrez doubled his sides lead and all but sealed the tie in the 63rd minute.

Here’s how we rated the players on what was a truly historic night for the club…

Ederson – 7.5

Played an astounding long pass to Zinchenko in the build-up to City’s opener, Ederson commanded his area well and made several vital saves throughout the game as he kept a deserved clean sheet.

Kyle Walker - 8

The best right back in the world once again pocketed Neymar throughout the game, Walker understandably had to limit his ventures forward, but he defended excellently throughout and was vital in City recording a clean sheet.

John Stones – 9.5

Confident and excellent defensively throughout the game and worked effectively with Dias to prevent the Parisians from scoring.

Ruben Dias – 10 (MOTM)

Displayed outstanding leadership and was typically imperious defensively. Dias was strong in possession, made many vital blocks and his warrior-like performance was integral in City advancing to the final. Heroic.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 8.5

Selected over Cancelo who noticeably struggled in Paris and Pep’s decision proved to be the right call. Zinchenko was pivotal in City opening the scoring and was outstanding defensively and excellent in possession. Probably the best performance of his career.

Fernandinho - 8.5

Selected ahead of Rodri and captained the side on his 36th birthday with the intention of ensuring the team remained composed from the off. The veteran led by example and helped to deter the threat of Neymar whilst somehow avoiding his customary booking.

Ilkay Gundogan – 7.5

Moved intelligently both on and off the ball and linked City’s play very well, occasionally suspect in possession but overall had a solid game.

Bernardo Silva – 7.5

Worked very hard throughout the game and his effortless pressing in midfield helped to prevent PSG from controlling the game. Alike Gundogan, Silva’s off the ball movement was integral in City controlling the game and troubled Paris throughout.

Riyad Mahrez – 9

Worked well defensively throughout the game and opened the scoring with a smart finish after capitalising on De Bruyne’s deflected effort. Mahrez frequently troubled Abdou Diallo with his frightening ability and doubled City’s lead just after the hour mark.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8

The Belgian led from the front, worked hard, pressed well and was key in City doubling their lead in the second half. The Belgian’s final ball was sometimes lacking but nevertheless, De Bruyne was key in City’s emphatic win.

Phil Foden - 8.5

Carried the ball brilliantly throughout the game and provided the assist for Mahrez’s second goal with a fantastically weighted cross across the 18-yard box. Foden started the game well but seemed to improve as the game progressed and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

Substitutes:

Gabriel Jesus – N/A

Came on for a shattered Kevin De Bruyne in the 82nd minute. No time to mark.

Raheem Sterling – N/A

Introduced along with Jesus to maintain the energy levels. No time to mark.

Sergio Agüero – N/A

Came on for Foden in the 85th minute. No time to mark.

