Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Danny Lardner

Manchester City secured a third consecutive victory against Bournemouth at the Etihad tonight with an uncomfortable 2-1 win.

David Silva's unbelievable free-kick put City ahead early and it looked as though tonight's encounter would be another routine thrashing. You'd be forgiven for believing City would add three or four more goals, as Guardiola's side won both of their last two games 5-0.

Gabriel Jesus added a superbly-taken second after a delightful run inside the Bournemouth box and City were cruising.

But Eddie Howe's tenacious side worked their way back into the game and if it wasn't for a brilliant diving save from Ederson against Junior Stanislas' free-kick, the Cherries would have secured an equalizer before half time.

The second period brought about more and more uncertainty for the Blues, with Bournemouth putting more and more pressure on Ederson's goal. Then late in the game, David Brooks rounded off a counter-attack to make the six added minutes at the end of the game extremely tense, with Bournemouth pushing for what would have been a huge equalizer for the relegation-threatened club.

Thankfully, City held out and kept the score at 2-1 and were surely relieved to have heard the final whistle. Here's how we rated the players after they hung on to secure another win...

manchester-city-v-afc-bournemouth-premier-league (1)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

-----

Ederson - 8

It looked for the longest time that Ederson would have little to do - until he pulled off one of his best-ever saves to deny Stanislas from a very well taken free-kick.

Another moment of note was his fantastic ball to Gabriel Jesus near the start of the game, but we're used to all that by now, aren't we?

Kyle Walker - 7

An impressive performance - played with a huge amount of control and certainty on the ball in the 45 minutes he played. Rightfully rested for the second half in preparation for Arsenal on the weekend.

John Stones - 5

Lucky to have seen out the game without conceding a second. While the ball to release Wilson for Bournemouth's goal was impressive, he allowed the opposition attack a way past far too easily.

manchester-city-v-afc-bournemouth-premier-league (2)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Nicolas Otamendi - 4

Much the same as Stones. The pair of them looked as though they knew they may well be off in the summer. Allowed Brooks to ease past him and nearly caused City to concede a first-half goal in committing the foul that led to Ederson's free-kick save.

Benjamin Mendy - 6

Never at fault for the goal, of course, but seemed very tame going forward and couldn't put a quality ball in.

Fernandinho - 7

Impressive, but not in the territorial and empowering manner as usual. Made an impressive run down the right and was unlucky not to find the bottom corner with his early drive at Ramsdale.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Seemed very reluctant to move forward at times, and often played it safe. That being said, with nothing to play for this season and a big game at the weekend, I can forgive a slightly lacklustre approach.

David Silva - 9

The difference.

There's not a positive adjective I can use about David Silva that hasn't already been used to describe him a hundred times before. The best way to describe him is the most common one; magic.

His free-kick was inch-perfect and delivered effortlessly. He also assisted Gabriel Jesus' goal to double City's lead and was robbed of a potential assist when Steve Cook took out the Brazilian.

manchester-city-v-afc-bournemouth-premier-league (3)
(Photo by Dave Thompson/Pool via Getty Images)

Phil Foden - 7

We've come to expect liveliness from Foden, but it didn't quite work tonight as it usually does for the youngster. He was very unfortunate, however, not to score in the second half after a lovely piece of skill in the box.

Gabriel Jesus - 8.5

Hugely impressive tonight, after his recent squandered chances have cast some doubts over his future as Sergio Agüero's long-term replacement. His goal tonight was absolutely spectacular, and it's exactly what we want to see from the 23-year-old.

For me, he was wrongly and shamefully denied a penalty after Steve Cook's poorly mistimed challenge meant his foot made contact with the Bournemouth man. Somehow, the decision to award a penalty for the foul was overturned.

Bernardo Silva - 6

Proved tonight that he shouldn't stay on the wing. While City are in for a winger to replace Leroy Sané, they should consider filling the role that Bernardo plays on the right.

For a player with fantastic talent, it's frustrating to see him used in this way. It has been a very underwhelming season for many of City's stars, but most of all Bernardo.

manchester-city-v-afc-bournemouth-premier-league (4)
(Photo by Dave Thompson/Pool via Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Eric Garcia - 6

Bypassed by what was, to be honest, a great ball to Wilson for Bournemouth's goal. I don't think he can really be blamed.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5

Like Otamendi, he just watched Brooks run away from the pair of them and slot home. Days potentially numbered.

Rodri - 6

Picture what Rodri does every time he sets foot on a football pitch. He did that.

Riyad Mahrez - 6

Really didn't do a whole lot, if I'm honest. Perhaps he could have shown more urgency to get a shot away when Sterling broke forward in the final stages.

Raheem Sterling - 6

Again, barely had a chance to make an impact. Deservedly sat most of the game out in preparation for, hopefully, a start at Wembley on Saturday.

-----

