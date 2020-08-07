Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Manchester City earned a deserved victory against an underwhelming Real Madrid side to secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Gabriel Jesus was City's talisman as he left the Madrid defence in tatters, scoring one and assisting Raheem Sterling's opener. The win ensures that City will be facing Lyon in the quarter-finals in Portugal later this month.

Here's how we rated the players...

Ederson- 7

Made multiple great saves in the first half, including a few smart stops from Benzema and Hazard. Couldn't do much about the opening goal, which was far more about his defence's misdeeds. In the second half, Ederson was at it again, confidently getting behind everything the Spanish side threw at him.

Kyle Walker- 8

Kyle played very well tonight, and gave it everything, which is all you can ask on a night like this. He was a consistently active presence in defence and in possession, but you could see that the handbrake was on going forward. This was a great thing for City- Pep clearly felt that Walker's pace was vital at the back, which helped out Fernandinho immensely.

Fernandinho- 7

It can't be easy for a 35-year-old, relatively short midfielder to start at the back against Real Madrid, but I thought that Fernandinho did an admirable job. Marshalling Karim Benzema (one of the best strikers in the world this season) is not an enviable task, make no mistake. Ferna's experience and composure were crucial today.

Aymeric Laporte- 7.5

I'm not sure where we'd be without Laporte, but it wouldn't be pretty. That said, he probably could have done more to keep track of his compatriot Benzema for his goal- as could one or two others. I don't want that to detract too much from what was otherwise a really great performance, though. He was another really crucial component in the victory.

Joao Cancelo- 7

Deployed at left-back once again and overall I thought Joao had a very decent game. He wasn't always solid defensively, losing Rodrygo for Benzema's goal, but made up for it in the other direction. Some of his attacking efforts really concerned Thibaut Courtois too, including one effort that he almost palmed back into Foden's path.

Rodri- 7

They say that players like Rodri are at their best when you don't notice them, and that certainly rang true for most of this match. My only complaint is that he was possibly one of the players culpable for losing track of Karim Benzema. Otherwise, though, a mature and important performance.

Ilkay Gundogan- 7

Kept busy for most of the match, shuttling from box to box without ever being the centre of attention. I often feel bad for Ilkay in big games like these, because he doesn't seem to be given license to do anything more than work hard and be a passing option.

Kevin de Bruyne- 7.5

Did relatively well in the first half considering that half of Real's defensive power was focused purely on stopping him. Kept the ball moving, managed some dangerous passes and gave Casemiro a torrid time.

Phil Foden- 7

A big part of City's relentless press in the first half that threw off Real's rhythm on multiple occasions, and got off a couple of decent shots. I can see why he was selected for this lineup because he never stopped running, which gave him the opportunities to wreak havoc in the final third.

Raheem Sterling- 8

Just about slotted home early on from Jesus's gift, and looked lively throughout the first half. Very nearly made it two after being slipped in by De Bruyne, only to be denied by the onrushing 'keeper. Probably looked the most deadly of any of our starting XI- that is, until his assister stepped into the limelight...

Gabriel Jesus- 9 (MOTM)

It was a sensational finish to make it 2-1 from our #9, who had surely the biggest night of his young career. He also did brilliantly to pickpocket Varane for the opening goal, and had the composure to keep his footing and pick out Sterling. As always, the Brazilian reliably kept Real's defence occupied, and did much better than usual at staying onside.

Substitutes:

Bernardo Silva- 6

Arrived in the second half to bring a bit more composure and calm to the game, which on the whole I'd say he succeeded in.

David Silva- 6

In his 10-minute final ever competitive appearance at the Etihad stadium, El Mago was denied a clear free kick, almost scored two beauties and controlled at least one pass on his chest. There has been and will be a lot more written about this incredible genius this summer, but I'd like to say that those final few Manchester moments summed up his time at City perfectly.

Nicolas Otamendi- N/A

No real time to mark.

