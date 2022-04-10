Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Manchester City battled out an entertaining 2-2 draw against title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

The game began at a frantic pace with City on the offensive from the off. Liverpool cracked under this early pressure, leading to the home side taking the lead through a Kevin De Bruyne strike.

City then threatened again and again but failed to grab a second, allowing Liverpool to get back into the game with Diogo Jota’s equaliser coming less than 10 minutes following the opener.

The tide turned in favour of those in sky blue again though as Pep Guardiola’s men piled the pressure on the red backline and retook their lead from Gabriel Jesus' well-taken finish on his first start since New Year's Day.

IMAGO / Sportimage The Brazilian hadn’t scored in the Premier League since his vital goal against Chelsea in September but brought an end to his drought in today’s crunch game. The second-half begun in similar fashion to the first, but it was Liverpool who started the half electrically this time. The away side grabbed another equaliser through Sadio Mane, just 46 seconds after the restart. IMAGO / Sportimage City believed they had taken the lead once again through Raheem Sterling, but the Englishman’s strike was cancelled out for offside by VAR. Both teams went for it throughout the second half, with chances aplenty at each end. This climaxed with a late City freekick that went begging as a hit from substitute Riyad Mahrez only strook the post, agonisingly for those in blue. Mahrez went close again with a chipped shot in the final minute, again to no avail. IMAGO / PA IMAGES The draw maintained Manchester City’s slender lead at the top of the Premier League table with just the one point between the Blues and second-placed Liverpool. Here's how City Xtra rated the players from Manchester City's title clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening-

Ederson – 6

Arguably have done better to save Jota’s goal and was far too lacklustre, being a second away from an embarrassing own goal in the 22 minute. Redeemed himself somewhat with a great save from Jota in the second half.

Kyle Walker – 7.5

Overlapped most of the game and created chance after chance, offering both an offensive outlet as well as being defensively solid.

John Stones – 7

Oozed confidence all game long at the back in the absence of teammate Ruben Dias. Was unlucky like the rest of the defence to concede early to a pinball-esque goal.

Aymeric Laporte – 7

Excellent sliding tackle in the box to halt Jota from likely making it 2-2 at the end of the first-half.

Joao Cancelo – 8

Tested Liverpool’s defence out with a long-range shot midway through the first-half and then crafted a fantastic assist for Jesus to net City’s second. His impressive showboating in the second-half kept Salah at bay.

Rodri – 7

Kept a calm head in the engine room despite bouts of unbelievable pressure, as to be expected in a game of this magnitude. Rarely looked fazed and kept possession well.

Kevin De Bruyne – 8.5 (MOTM)

Scored the game’s opening goal to set the pace of what was to come. Was brilliant on the set pieces too, creating a plethora of chances.

Bernardo Silva – 7

Bagged the assist for De Bruyne’s opener and was all over the pitch throughout, putting in a tiresome display that was very reminiscent of his cult performance in this fixture back in the 2018/19 campaign.

Phil Foden – 7

Came into the game more in the second-half after a fairly quiet start. Was good whilst turning in the middle of the park and often dropped deep despite being deployed out wide by Guardiola.

Raheem Sterling – 6.5

Missed a gilt-edge chance early on when one on one with Alisson and then later on in the first-half, missed again from close-range after Foden’s perfectly-weighted cross. His well-taken finish in the second-half was in vain as it was adjudged narrowly offside and subsequently disallowed.

Gabriel Jesus – 7.5

Despite his long goal drought, Jesus started this game and went on to score City’s second, showing his importance on the big stage for the Premier League champions.

Substitutes -

Riyad Mahrez – 6.5

City’s top goal scorer this season came on and came so very close, striking the post with a late free-kick. He also went extremely close with a chipped effort in the last minute of the game but this was to no success, as the ball sailed over the bar.

Jack Grealish – 6

Couldn’t and didn’t get into the game enough in the short amount of time he was given.

