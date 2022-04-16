Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

Manchester City succumbed to a disappointing 2-3 defeat against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon, crashing out of the Emirates FA Cup at the semi-final stage.

The game began with heavy Liverpool pressure on the Manchester City defence.

Continuous attacks tested the Blues’ back-line until the Reds broke through after just nine minutes courtesy of a powerful header from Ibrahima Konate, rising highest from a Liverpool corner to give the Merseyside team the lead.

The attacks continued for Liverpool and so did the goals.

Sadio Mane pounced on some risky play from Zack Steffen, sliding in on the goal line to double the lead. The forward then secured a brace just before the half-time whistle with a cleanly-struck shot which beat the USA international far too easily at his near post.

The second-half kicked off in frantic fashion, with Manchester City pulling back a goal straight away through Jack Grealish. City then tried to go for more, with Gabriel Jesus going close in the 70th minute, going one-on-one with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, only to see his effort saved.

Manchester City did add a second through Bernardo Silva very late on in the game, after a fabulous passage of play from substitute Riyad Mahrez, but the goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

The defeat sees Manchester City crash out of the FA Cup at the same hurdle as last year, while they are next in action on Wednesday night, taking on Brighton at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final defeat at Wembley on Saturday afternoon!

Starting XI

Zack Steffen – 3

Poor goalkeeping for the second goal which was too much of a risk when playing against your rivals in the semi-final of the FA Cup. The City goalkeeper arguably should have got to Sadio Mane’s third too.

Joao Cancelo – 7

One of the few players that actually showed their quality in the match. Numerous tackles helped prevent the result from being even worse than what it ended as.

John Stones – 6

Despite shipping goals aplenty, Stones wasn’t particularly at fault for them and still, when on the ball, looked one of the most comfortable players out there for the Blues.

Nathan Ake – 6.5

Despite turning out some great performances in recent weeks, he was easily beaten for Liverpool’s opener. Played better in the second half, making a great tackle on Mo Salah in the box, and continued to do so throughout and was probably Manchester City’s best player after half-time.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 5

Looked uncomfortable having not started a game for the Blues for an extended period of time. Wasn’t good under pressure from the Liverpool attack. Salah had the beating of the Ukrainian all game.

Fernandinho – 5

His age showed on Saturday as he was slow in defending Liverpool’s attacks. Slow jogging on the way the way back showed Manchester City’s captain to be chasing shadows today. This was shown in a poor foul on Sadio Mane in the second half.

Phil Foden – 5.5

Showed decent energy throughout to chase down Liverpool players but in the end, couldn’t contribute enough to Manchester City’s attacks. Arguably not as effective when not playing on the left-wing.

Bernardo Silva – 6.5

Poor in the first half but was more creative in the second, playing a brilliant ball through to Gabriel Jesus who spurned a great chance to reduce the deficit. Added a late second goal for City to inspire hope amongst the ranks.

Jack Grealish – 7 (MOTM)

Largely ineffective in the first-half but came to life in the second with a very smart finish from him for Manchester City’s first goal.

Raheem Sterling – 5

Like most of City’s attackers, grew into the game in the second half but spurned a great opportunity to set up a goal just after the hour mark by taking too long with the ball before crossing. Awfully taken free kick towards the end, showing no conviction.

Gabriel Jesus – 6.5

One of the few attacking players for City that actually looked energetic throughout, battling for every ball. Bagged the assist for Grealish’s goal and could have scored himself in the 70th minute when one on one with compatriot Alisson.

Substitutes

Riyad Mahrez – 7

Came on with under ten minutes to go and played brilliantly to set up Bernardo Silva for Manchester City’s second.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube