Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham (Premier League)

Old demons haunted Manchester City again as Harry Kane led Tottenham to another smash-and-grab victory over Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was a terrible start for the home side as Harry Kane set Son Heung-Min away down the left flank before the South Korean squared to Dejan Kulusevski.

Manchester City knocked on the door for much of the first half and the equaliser eventually came through Ilkay Gundogan, who profited from a bad mistake from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Kane scored from a rare second-half Spurs chance to put the away side back in front, before VAR ruled out another for him.

Riyad Mahrez came off the bench to score an injury-time penalty that appeared to have rescued a point for the hosts, and instead Kane scored a header at the death to win the tie for Antonio Conte's visitors.

Here's how we rated the players from a disappointing defeat for Pep Guardiola's men at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening -

Ederson - 7

Can't blame him for coming off his line for the first goal given how little cover he had from his defenders. Saved smartly from Son in the second half and then brilliantly from Kane to keep City in the game.

Kyle Walker - 6

Couldn't get back in time to do much about the opening goal, as he clearly wasn't expecting Spurs to get through so easily. Fluffed a really good attack in the second half.

Ruben Dias - 4

Major error to let Son run clear and create the opening goal, a calibre of mistake we rarely see from Dias. Nearly atoned with an assist in the second half. Both centre-backs completely lost track of Kane for the second goal.

Aymeric Laporte - 5

Not his fault that he was nowhere near the ball for the opening goal, as both City centre-backs were clearly instructed to stay high up the pitch. Passed generally well except for one or two overhit balls. Like Dias, needed to do so much better for Kane's winner.

Joao Cancelo - 6

Left Kulusevski open for the first goal, but I can't be too harsh on him as he was thrust into a defensive situation that should never have happened with Laporte too far away to help. Though he got heavily involved in the attack, a few misplaced shots and a few bad decisions meant nothing came of it.

Rodri - 5

Not at his best, but grew into the game a little as it went on. Won it back a few times, gave it away a few times. A mixed bag. Some really bad decision-making near the end.

Bernardo Silva - 5

Well off it. An energetic presence in the midfield but a long way off the on-the-ball brilliance he showed in Lisbon the other day, even if you ignore those goals. A couple of really horrible shots in the second half and some bad passes to break down attacks.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Came very close to equalising for City before getting in the right place to slot home and make it 1-1 for real. Generally one of City's more threatening players.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7

Almost everything City did went through him and his presence forced Lloris to spill it for the equaliser. He can completely run a game when at his best (or even halfway there). Won the ball back often and had no qualms making his feelings known about the away side's timewasting. Unfortunately, once Spurs countered for the second goal, it wasn't going to be enough.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5

Heavily involved, keeping the Spurs defence busy throughout the first half and looking one of the most likely to make something happen. His dipping pass caused enough chaos to make Lloris gift Gundogan a goal. Unlucky to be subbed.

Phil Foden - 5

Linked up very well down the right, particularly with Bernardo, but didn't offer the same threat he does when on top form. Ironically we might have been better off starting him centrally again.

Substitutes:

Riyad Mahrez - 7

Kept his cool at the crucial moment to score an utterly sensational penalty, which should have rescued the point.

Hindsight is 20/20 but I have no idea why this man didn't start. Pattern of the game was set by the time he came on.

