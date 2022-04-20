Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Manchester City got back to winning ways on Wednesday night with an impressive second-half display against a frustrating Brighton outfit, where the hosts scored all three goals.

The game started in a cagey but expected style, with Brighton sitting behind the ball to make it hard for Manchester City to break through.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City dominated possession throughout, but often found themselves lingering on the edge of the Brighton box, looking and trying to force a breakthrough.

Riyad Mahrez had the biggest chance of the half, after Brighton gifted it to him inside the 18 yard box, only for the Algerian winger to hesitate on the shot and allow the Seagulls to recover and block his eventual shot.

The second half began, and Manchester City were moving the ball about much more quickly.

Just eight minutes in, Manchester City found their breakthrough, as Kevin De Bruyne darted forwards with the ball, held off Brighton players before finding Riyad Mahrez who slotted it home to make it 1-0.

This certainly unlocked the door as just 12 minutes later, it was two. The corner was played to Phil Foden on the edge of the box who saw his slot deflected into the back of the net to double Manchester City’s lead.

City then put the icing on the cake through Bernardo Silva’s first time strike on the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

The win sees Manchester City reclaim their place at the top of the table, moving just one point in front of Liverpool, and here's how City Xtra rated the players from the clash at the Etihad!

Starting XI

Ederson - 6

Not too much to do, very quiet game. Looked much more assured than Zack Steffen when playing out from the back though and it certainly looked good to have him back.

Joao Cancelo - 6.5

Tried to make an impact going forwards, put in a few crosses and provided some decent shots form distance. Nothing to deal with defensively and didn’t have any mishaps.

John Stones - 6

Had no real threat to deal with at all due to Manchester City’s dominance across the park. Looked assured in possession and did make some runs forward

Aymeric Laporte - 6

Again, not much to deal with due to the overall dominance. Solid shift without anything to do defensively.

Nathan Ake - 6

Looked to continue his fine form recently and was rewarded with a start tonight. Didn’t have much to defend against either but offered support going forwards. Substituted at half-time due to injury though.

Rodri - 6.5

Commanded the midfield and demonstrated what Manchester City might’ve been missing on the weekend. The glue that links the defence and attack together.

Ilkay Gundogan - 5.5

Controlled possession fairly well but did give it away a few times. Looked a bit lethargic going forwards from time to time and arguably slowed City down today.

Bernardo Silva - 8

Worked tirelessly throughout the match and proved how pivotal he is in this Manchester City side. Another strong performance which was topped off by a lovely first timed finish into the bottom left.

Kevin De Bruyne - 9 (MOTM)

Once again illustrated why he has so many plaudits at the moment. A classy performance and took grasp of the game while it was still 0-0 to make a forward run, stay on his feet and assist Riyad Mahrez for the opener.

Phil Foden - 7

An energetic display and provided lots of support going forwards. Was rewarded for his work rate after doubling City’s lead through a deflected goal following a corner routine.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

After a disappointing first half by his standards, through not shooting on site after Robert Sanchez gave it away, he made up for it in the second half, finishing off Kevin De Bruyne’s darting run forwards.

Substitutes

Ruben Dias - 6

A dominant second half display from Manchester City meant all Dias had to do was retain possession well, which he did. Good to see him back in the side though.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Replaced John Stones who seemed to have a little niggle. Looked assured but didn’t have much to do.

Gabriel Jesus - N/A

No time to mark.

