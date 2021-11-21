Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

Manchester City eased past Everton with a 3-0 win in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League champions reduced the gap to the top to three points with a comfortable victory over Rafael Benitez's side.

After a solid first-half, a delightful outside-foot ball from João Cancelo fed Raheem Sterling to finish past Jordan Pickford to give City the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Ten minutes after the restart, a rocket from Rodri doubled the lead and man-of-the-moment Bernardo Silva made it three just a few minutes before the final whistle.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from the win over the Toffees-

Ederson - 7

Probably proper bored, and cold too. Moved the ball well, as per, but didn't have much else to do. Caught one or two balls. He did that well.

Kyle Walker - 7.5

Attacked very well and used his pace with good purpose, which for me isn't always the case. A couple of very dangerous balls in from the right hand side but not every opportunity to create a good chance was taken.

John Stones - 7

Perfectly calm as ever and his circulation of the ball was so effective in moving through Everton's midfield. City's dominant possession stats exemplify how well he kept and used the ball this afternoon.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

Much the same as Stones. Everton never caused him too many problems after the first minute, and he played some lovely balls to the wings when they were needed.

João Cancelo - 8

What a ridiculous assist for Sterling in the first half. It's genuinely a delight to watch Cancelo play at times, which is some praise for a left-back.

His playmaking is on par with some of the best number tens around, and on top of that, you never feel that he's at risk of being beaten by many wingers. A very complete player and a performance to match it.

Rodri - 9

Basically didn't put a foot wrong the whole game, effortlessly keeping the ball away from Everton toes throughout the whole 90 minutes. He makes it look easy. And that's before we talk about that goal - he nearly scores that exact goal almost every game, but this time it came off brilliantly.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

A very solid game from the midfielder. Didn't get into the box as often as he might have wanted to, but did enough in midfield to merit a strong rating.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5

Seemed to turn back at the sight of defenders more often than we'd like him to. Everton were there for the taking at times and you feel that Bernardo could have been a touch sharper in those 1v1 scenarios.

Nevertheless, he was certainly good enough in every other department - an impressive performance once again and capped off with a well-taken if slightly fortunate, goal.

Phil Foden - 7

Really sharp as ever, but not quite everything came off. He was unlucky to be taken off at the hour-mark, but it's good that he should be more rested for Wednesday evening's game against PSG.

Raheem Sterling - 7.5

Didn't pose much of a threat aside from his goal which, to be fair, he took superbly. That was not an easy finish at all. Speaking of easy finishes, he really should have added a second goal after 78 minutes when he was fed the ball by Walker around six yards from goal, but couldn't place it past Pickford.

Cole Palmer - 6.5

A very solid debut! Placed a good effort in the bottom right corner in the first half but lacked the necessary power to get his goal. Promising, but not excellent.

Substitutes:

Riyad Mahrez - 5.5

Could have had a couple but took his chances poorly. Not his game.

Nathan Aké - 6

Everton definitely grew into the game after his introduction, but I wouldn't necessarily say that's down to his individual performance.

James McAtee - 6

Sharp and exciting, but didn't have much time to make an impact. Definitely could have grabbed a goal.

