Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-0 Marseille (Champions League)

Manchester City cruised to victory tonight in their final Champions League group game against Marseille, who were made to finish bottom of Group C.

The first half was almost entirely uneventful, and only when Ferran Torres opened the scoring after an hour did the game provide any real excitement. A mazy run from Riyad Mahrez gave him a little room, before the Algerian fed Torres to score his fourth Champions League goal this season.

Sergio Agüero doubled the lead 15 minutes later, tapping home a loose ball after Nathan Aké's header was parried by Steve Mandanda. Then Raheem Sterling's finish from less than a yard finished the game off on the 90 minute mark.

City saw out the rest of the game with ease, as a meek Marseille side failed to threaten European debutant Zack Steffen in the City goal.

Here's how we rated the players following an understated yet professional performance....

-----

Zack Steffen - 6

Had barely anything to do. Distribution could have been better at times, though.

Nathan Aké - 7

Very solid work all night long. He rose really well to head the ball at Mandanda before Aguero's tap-in.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Aymeric Laporte - 7

Thought he moved the ball about very well tonight, as well as shutting down any hopes of a Marseille counter-attack with his fantastic pace.

Eric Garcia - 6

He only played 25 minutes, which is just about enough time to earn a rating, albeit an average one. I, alongside plenty of others, thought he shouldn't have started tonight when Taylor Harwood-Bellis is available to play.

Kyle Walker - 7

Great work again. Was unlucky not to score with his rocket that was parried away by the keeper.

Fernandinho - 8

Played like the Fernandinho we know and love - controlled the game well with the ball at his feet and was excellent without it. Just before City's opener he carried out a brilliant slide to win the ball from Marseille's midfielder.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Ilkay Gundogan - 8

Probably our best player in the first half. It's gone a little under the radar, but the German has been brilliant in recent weeks. He was almost definitely only taken off to rest him for the derby on Saturday.

Bernardo Silva - 5

Quiet, once again. It's been so long since he performed like we know he can.

Phil Foden - 7

Not quite as bright on the ball as usual, but he put in some great set pieces and went close from a free kick in the second half.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Riyad Mahrez - 7.5

Was good at times, and set up Ferran Torres with a beautiful run and through ball.

Ferran Torres - 7

A nice goal, but not much else.

Substitutes:

John Stones - 7.5

Superb again. He's had a good run of game time now without any injuries, and it's paying off.

Sergio Agüero - 7

Was great to see him back, and nice to see him grab a classic poacher's goal. Aside from that, not much else, but there wasn't much to do.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Raheem Sterling - 7

Positioned himself well and reacted quickly to smash in his goal.

-----

You can follow Danny on Twitter here: @dannyldnr

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra