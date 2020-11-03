SI.com
Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-0 Olympiacos (Champions League)

Brandon Evans

Manchester City eased past Greek champions Olympiacos as Pep Guardiola’s side secured their third Champions League victory of the campaign.

Here's how we rated the players...

------

Ederson – 6

Had almost nothing to do in the first half but was called into action after the break and was not found wanting. Ederson has now kept three successive clean sheets for the first time in over 12 months and City will need the Brazilian to be at this brilliant best on Sunday should City wish to beat Liverpool.

Kyle Walker – 7

The best right back in the world enjoyed yet another good performance. Walker once again demonstrated his electrifying pace and first-class work ethic as the England star dominated the right side of the pitch throughout the game.

John Stones – 7

Stones had a great first half and was notably strong in possession and positioned himself very well against Olympiacos. Stones should be proud of his solid performance.

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-olympiakos copy 2
(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nathan Ake – 7.5

The Dutchman appeared very composed throughout the game, did little wrong and was City’s best defender on the night.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7

Read the game well, was strong aerially and did little wrong in the first half. Zinchenko made some good challenges throughout the game and positioned himself well, however, he noticeably misplaced several passes after the break.

Ilkay Gundogan – 8.5 (MOTM)

Ran the show in the first half and anchored the midfield very well for the first 70 minutes. The German notably produced several great passes and defended excellently throughout the game. Class.

Kevin De Bruyne – 7

Another game, another two assists. De Bruyne assisted Torres’ opener via a rapid one-two with the Spaniard, before teeing up Jesus to double City’s lead in the second half. De Bruyne’s work-rate was typically excellent throughout the game, although it was slightly baffling that Pep did not substitute the Belgian earlier given the importance of Sunday’s fixture.

manchester-city-v-olympiacos-fc-group-c-uefa-champions-league copy 6
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Phil Foden – 6.5

Looked lively on and off the ball and enjoyed a solid first half. Almost gifted Valbuena an equaliser early in the second half before being replaced in the 69th minute, perhaps with a weekend start in mind.

Riyad Mahrez – 6.5

Mahrez showed his class at times and created chances but was marked well and subsequently lacked any real end-product.

Raheem Sterling – 6.5

Expectedly energetic down the left flank but could have done more. Although he again failed to score, Sterling’s form has been encouraging recently and the England star will be relishing the opportunity to punish his former side on Sunday.

Ferran Torres – 8

Lead the line for 70 minutes, looked lively from the outset and was perhaps unfortunate to score just once, also, the Spaniard’s constant desire to hit the front post was refreshing to see. Went missing for a while until he was switched to the right-wing following Jesus’ introduction, and Torres almost immediately assisted Jesus with a smart cross.

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-olympiakos
(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Gabriel Jesus – 7

Increased City’s lead with a thunderous strike shortly after being introduced and looked encouragingly lively during his stint on the pitch.

Rodri – 7

Anchored the midfield well following his introduction and nullified Olympiacos’ mounting threat.

Bernardo Silva – 6

Moved well but had little time to impact the game.

Joao Cancelo – 7

Looked to attack immediately after being introduced and sealed City’s win with an excellent strike from outside of the box.

Felix Nmecha – N/A

Assisted Cancelo’s goal on his Champions League debut.

-----

