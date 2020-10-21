SI.com
City Xtra
Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-1 FC Porto (Champions League)

Danny Lardner

Manchester City kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win over Porto at the Etihad Stadium.

Porto winger Luis Diaz stunned the hosts with a first-half goal, racing past a helpless City defence before firing home. Sergio Aguero's penalty six minutes later evened the scoring, before Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres secured the win with second-half goals.

Here's how we rated Pep Guardiola's players after a relatively uninspired win...

-----

Ederson - 6

He really couldn't have done much about the goal, and other than that didn't have much else to do.

João Cancelo - 3

Pathetic in the build-up to Porto's goal, and didn't have a huge amount of luck going forward either. 

Ruben Dias - 5 

Committed a very weak challenge on Luis Diaz, but looked relatively secure otherwise.

manchester-city-v-fc-porto-group-c-uefa-champions-league (1)
(Photo by Martin Rickett - Pool/Getty Images)

Eric Garcia - 5 

Looked decent on the ball at times, but for the most part the Spaniard was a passenger in City's lacklustre buildup

Kyle Walker - 8.5 (MOTM)

A brilliant performance from Walker, who has been unreal at times so far this season. The game might have taken a different turn entirely without his crucial clearance in the first half.

Rodrigo - 3

Mopped up Porto attacks once or twice, but other than that he was very flat, alongside the rest of the midfield. Probably one of his worst games for the club.

Ilkay Gundogan - 5

His fantastic free-kick put City ahead, but that doesn't excuse another poor performance alongside Rodri. Yet again, this pairing resulted in a lazy and slow performance in midfield - the exact opposite of what one would hope to see from a Guardiola team. 

manchester-city-v-fc-porto-group-c-uefa-champions-league (2)
(Photo by Martin Rickett - Pool/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva - 5.5

Created very little outside of counter-attacks. Not his best game, but he's looking a little sharper than he did last season.

Riyad Mahrez - 5 

Mahrez's game plan tonight: cut inside and dribble into traffic. Repeat.

Sergio Agüero - 5 

Scored an unconvincing penalty and was otherwise absent.

Raheem Sterling - 5

Very little came off for him - a disappointing performance.

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-porto (1)
(Photo by Tim Keeton / POOL / AFP)

Substitutes:

Phil Foden - 7

Looked really, really bright when he came on and did very well to set up Ferran Torres for City's third.

Ferran Torres - 8

A really exciting showing from Torres. To say we saw shades of 2017/18 Leroy Sane would be an understatement. 

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-porto (2)

Fernandinho - N/A

Came on. Booked. Injured. Off. Rough 10 minutes.

John Stones - N/A

Played for around 30 seconds. He looked nice, at least.

Bonus rating: Referee - 0

Denied a penalty to Raheem Sterling and a red card for Pepe for dangerous conduct. Somehow didn't book Rodri for the most yellow-card challenge of all time.

-----

