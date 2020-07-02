City Xtra
Player Ratings: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Brandon Evans

Manchester City hosted the newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool and went into half-time sporting a deserved three-goal lead. The Blues later added to their tally in the second half, and perhaps with a point to prove, registered a third consecutive home league win over Liverpool. 

Here's how we rated the players...

-----

Ederson – 7.5

Ederson made several necessary saves in the first half and was perhaps fortunate that Liverpool fluffed many good chances throughout the game. The Brazilian was excellent with the ball at this his feet, and his commanding presence in goal ensured that he registered his 12th clean sheet of the season.

Kyle Walker – 7

The full-back often looked uncharacteristically, defensively suspect in the first-half, with his positioning occasionally questionable - whilst his distribution left room for improvement. However, Walker improved as the game progressed and finished the game strong.

Aymeric Laporte – 8

Laporte was strong defensively and was integral in City keeping a clean-sheet against the newly-crowned champions. Laporte’s distribution, however, was occasionally sub-par with the Frenchman often losing possession in City’s half.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-liverpool (1)
(Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Eric Garcia – 7.5

The young Spaniard’s distribution was great and showed fantastic composure when playing the ball out of defence. Although he was not faultless, Garcia generally did well on his return to the starting XI. 

Benjamin Mendy – 8

Mendy grew into the game after a slow start; appearing livelier, determined and threatening going forward. The Frenchman provided a few enticing crosses throughout the game and generally performed well defensively - containing Salah and TAA well.

Ilkay Gundogan – 8

The German masterfully dictated the pace of the game and became more influential as the game progressed. Gundogan frequently anticipated the ball well in midfield and linked-up wonderfully with his teammates.

manchester-city-v-liverpool-fc-premier-league (3)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Rodri – 8.5

Rodri battled well and often imposed his physical superiority to retain the ball as Liverpool pressed heavily throughout the game. The Spaniard played a great ball to De Bruyne in the build-up to City’s fourth goal and was one of the better performers on the pitch all-game-long.

Kevin De Bruyne (C) – 9.5 (MOTM)

Unplayable. De Bruyne opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty to secure his fourth goal since the restart, and frequently drove the team forward and always looked to create chances in the final third. He outmanoeuvred Van Dijk in the build-up to Foden’s goal and registered his 17th official assist of the season after laying the ball off to the youngster to convert.

Raheem Sterling – 8.5

Sterling’s movement both on, and off-the-ball was fantastic, and the England star won the penalty that led to City opening the scoring midway through the first half. Sterling doubled City’s lead with his first Premier League goal against his former side with a tidy finish and later caused Oxlade-Chamberlain to deflect the ball into the Liverpool goal for City’s fourth of the game.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-liverpool (2)
(Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus – 6

Much of Jesus’ off-the-ball movement was great, although his tendency to time his run too early prevented City from taking the lead earlier in the game. Jesus also had the opportunity to increase City’s three goal cushion early in the second half after a defensive mistake, however, he failed to convert. 

Phil Foden – 9

‘The Stockport Iniesta’ caused Robertson problems throughout the game with his clever off-the-ball positioning and fantastic work-rate. Foden assisted Sterling’s goal with a well-weighted pass and showed great composure when firing passed the onrushing Allison to score City’s third goal.

-----

Substitutes:

Riyad Mahrez – 7

Linked well with the players around him, and was unfortunately denied a late goal courtesy of VAR.

Joao Cancelo – N/A

Had little time to impact the game.

Nicolas Otamendi – N/A

Had little time to impact the game.

Bernardo Silva – N/A

Had little time to impact the game.

-----

