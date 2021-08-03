Player Ratings: Manchester City 4-1 Blackpool (Pre-Season)

Manchester City wrapped up pre-season with a comfortable victory over Blackpool at the Academy Stadium.

Samuel Edozie and Riyad Mahrez continued their fine pre-seasons with a goal each, before an Ilkay Gundogan brace put the game out of reach for the visitors.

Here's how we rated the players...

Zack Steffen - 6

Steffen exemplifies the conundrum of the back-up goalkeeper- it's hard to find one who's got the quality you need, but is also happy to play second fiddle.

The American was very solid again today; he's clearly a great 'keeper, but I don't see him staying past this season if he keeps playing this well in the cups.

Joao Cancelo - 8

An absolutely remarkable footballer.

The more I see of Cancelo this pre-season, the more I actually think he's underperformed so far at Manchester City - a player of his obvious talent will be the world's best right-back once he starts hitting these heights consistently.

Arguably one of the top three passers in Manchester, as demonstrated by his excellent assist for Ilkay Gundogan.

Ruben Dias - 6

Clumsy to give away the penalty that cost us our first goal conceded of pre-season. Doubtless that's just Dias shaking off the rust. For the most part he was confident, aware and sharp in the tackle.

Nathan Aké - 7

Looks ready for the new season, and is likely to start against Leicester. One of the reasons Aké was signed was his ability on the ball, which was on display against Blackpool. We're very fortunate to have depth of this calibre in the squad.

Benjamin Mendy - 7

Capped off a very positive pre-season with another pretty good performance, and I have to say, Mendy looks in the best shape he's been for a long time.

It's hard to retain athleticism when you spend so much time coming back from injury, but Benjamin has been looking lean and fast lately. Some of his passing today was among the best we've seen from the Frenchman, too.

Fernandinho - 7.5

I'm convinced that he's pulling some Benjamin Button magic on us. Energetic, physically dominant and sharp as a razor, there's no sign as yet that age is catching up with Fernandinho.

Would be mildly surprised at best if he's still leading the team out in 2037.

Ilkay Gundogan - 9

Really nice display in the centre of midfield. More than once, Ilkay played the kind of balls towards Edozie that reminded me of Leroy Sané and David Silva a few years ago.

Ghosted into the box to score a nice volley in the second half before grabbing another striker-esque goal late on.

Cole Palmer - 7

It's pretty obvious what the fuss is all about with this guy. He has an ability to stay calm inside the penalty area that you don't see with many young players, and the way he takes the ball down and looks for a pass reminds me of Mahrez.

Riyad Mahrez - 9

Brilliant again, scoring a lovely goal before assisting the third with a lovely cross. If he plays like he did today - creative, brave and too fast to tackle - he'll give his old club some huge problems on Saturday.

Ben Knight - 6

A quiet, but by no means bad, game from the young forward. Pressed constantly and kept the defenders busy all the time, which is exactly what a Pep striker is supposed to do, even if they don't always get the goals.

Samuel Edozie - 8

Showed good instincts and composure to score yet again, and was an electric wide presence throughout - he's surely done enough to earn a shot in Saturday's Community Shield?

Dare I say it, and he's got a way to go yet, but there's a touch of both Sané and Sterling about this young man.

Substitutes

Philippe Sandler - 6

Another generally solid display that suggests Sandler will be loaned out to another top-division club this season.

Bernardo Silva - 6

Good to see him back, and hoping that the Portuguese magician will recover his best form and stay with us this season.

James McAtee, Morgan Rogers & Roméo Lavia - N/A

No real time to mark.

Yan Couto, Claudio Gomes, Mikki van Sas & Tommy Doyle - N/A

No idea how they played, honestly. Some problems with City's stream meant that most of this quartet's performance was kept a mystery.

