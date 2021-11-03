Player Ratings: Manchester City 4-1 Club Brugge (Champions League)

Manchester City moved to the top of Group A with a 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League this evening.

It was a comfortable night in the end for Manchester City, as they took one step closer to the Champions League knockout stages with a 4-1 win against Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden opened the scoring early on after a brief passage of dazzling football ended with the 21-year-old tapping in at the back post. However, the Blues were immediately pegged back via a John Stones own goal.

After entering the halftime break level, Manchester City upped a gear in the second half and easily dispatched their Belgian opponents with Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all getting on the scoresheet.

Here's how we rated the players:

Ederson - 5

Parried away a header which led to Stones' unfortunate own goal, but made up for his small error with a string of simple but important low saves.

Kyle Walker - 6

Standard night for the right-back. Dealt with the pace well on the counter-attack and kept the attacking moves flowing nicely with some smart interplay.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

A nice and assured way to bounce back from the red card he received on Saturday. He won't be available for the Manchester Derby, but it's nice to see his mistakes haven't buried him.

John Stones - 7

Brought so much composure to City's backline today - something they were missing against Crystal Palace. A massive opportunity for him to stake his claim and win his starting spot back at the weekend.

Joao Cancelo - 9 (MOTM)

A sublime display by currently the most inform full-back in Europe. A hat-trick of assists on the night and a constant threat cutting in off the left-wing.

Rodri - 6

The Spaniard continues to show improvement game on game, but his defensive side wasn't tested much tonight.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

It's nice to see the German getting back into the swing of things. A nicely timed run and pass to set up Raheem Sterling and was key to sustaining periods of City's intense pressure.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Tireless and technically sound from Silva again this evening. He'll be raring to go in the Manchester Derby I'm sure.

Riyad Mahrez - 8

Champions League nights are made for Riyad Mahrez. Another goal to add to his tally tonight but his silky footwork also kept the ball alive for Foden to score City's opening goal this evening.

Jack Grealish - 5

Was man marked very tightly and found it very hard to get into the game. A few sparks of genius but he'll be expecting more from himself in these sort of games.

Phil Foden - 7

A poachers finish and a 5th goal of the season for the Stockport Iniesta. He must be on the pitch whenever he's fit because he's simply one of our best players at the moment.

Substitutes:

Raheem Sterling - 7

Very, very satisfying to finally see his name back on the scoresheet. Looked really good on the right-wing and capped off a bright 25 minutes with a typical Raheem Sterling back post-tap-in.

Gabriel Jesus - 6

Missed a sitter but curled in a delightful finish. Just your standard Gabriel Jesus cameo to be honest.

Kevin De Bruyne - N/A

Cole Palmer - N/A

Oleksandr Zinchenko - N/A

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra