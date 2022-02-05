Player Ratings: Manchester City 4-1 Fulham (FA Cup Fourth-Round)

Manchester City breezed into the FA Cup fifth-round after coming from behind to claim a comfortable 4-1 win over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Though the Cottagers took a shock lead through Fabio Carvalho, Ilkay Gundogan's equaliser quickly put fears of an upset to bed.

John Stones scored from a corner soon after, before Jack Grealish won a penalty in the second-half to give the hosts a chance to wrap it up.

After Riyad Mahrez scored from the spot, then again on the break, there was no stopping Manchester City, and only the offside flag prevented substitute Liam Delap from making it five in the final minutes.

Here's how we rated the players from Manchester City's comfortable win over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday-

Zack Steffen - 6

Helpless to stop Fulham's opener but did everything right for the rest of the game, except a few sloppy passes from the back.

Kyle Walker - 6.5

Booked just before the break. That recovery pace bailed his side out yet again late on.

John Stones - 7

The 27-year-old did brilliantly to win the header and guide a great finish into the far corner. Otherwise swept up well a few times before Fulham were eventually put to bed.

Nathan Aké - 6

The Dutchman had some shaky moments, which is probably understandable for any player after two weeks away.

Joao Cancelo - 6.5

Fresh from having signed a new contract with City this week, the full-back played a brilliant ball in the build-up to City's equaliser. He was not great for the Fulham goal, however.

Fernandinho - 5

Everyone knows that Fernandinho's legs are not what they used to be, and that was evident against Fulham with several mistimed tackles. His technical ability still holds up, apart from nearly gifting Fulham a late chance.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8

A great delivery from a corner kick gave De Bruyne yet another assist, this time for Stones. At the heart of so many attacks, including the build-up for Mahrez's second. The Belgian so good at those defence-splitting passes that curl in front of the centre-backs.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Scored a quickfire equaliser for City by doing what he's done so well for the last 14 months- entering the box at the right time and finishing home.

Jack Grealish - 6

The run to win the penalty was breathtaking, and exactly the kind of thing we want to see more of from Grealish. But it came after a first-half where things really weren't clicking. The England international needs more time.

Phil Foden - 6

One of City's quieter attacking players on the day, but the 21-year-old still got involved and offered some stand-out moments.

Riyad Mahrez - 8.5 (MOTM)

Set up Gundogan for the leveller with a simple square pass after pulling out one of his trademark silky touches. He then went on to confidently smash in a penalty and add a fourth moments later. Another excellent performance from Mahrez this season.

Substitutes:

Raheem Sterling - 6

Looked lively but should probably leave the free-kicks to Gundogan for a bit.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Slotted in nicely to give Joao Cancelo some respite.

James McAtee - 6

Once again, he didn't look at all out of place in the senior side.

Bernardo Silva - 6

Showed off his usual impressive work rate.

Liam Delap - 6

Had some good moments on his first senior appearance for a while. He was unlucky to have a goal flagged offside.

