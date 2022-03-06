Skip to main content

Player Ratings: Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Manchester City claimed the bragging rights in the local derby thanks to some Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez brilliance at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring after just a few minutes, running onto a Bernardo Silva cutback to rifle past David De Gea in the away team's goal.

Jadon Sancho finished off a counter-attack with a fine finish to equalise, but City's lead was quickly restored when the ball broke to De Bruyne at close range. 

Pep Guardiola's side grew completely dominant after the break, peppering the goal with shots while United rarely threatened. 

And it was Riyad Mahrez who made that dominance pay with a fine strike that deflected in off Harry Maguire. 

Mahrez added some gloss to the scoreline in the dying seconds when he ran onto substitute Ilkay Gundogan's pass and smashed it past David de Gea.

The win sees City re-establish a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table while handing United a major blow in their aspirations of earning a Champions League place. 

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from Manchester City's dominating triumph over Ralf Rangnick's side on Sunday-

Ederson - 7

Saved very well from Fred in the early stages and could do nothing about the Sancho goal. 

Kyle Walker - 7

Some really interesting positional rotation with John Stones in the second half, presumably to counteract United's fast breaks. His defensive nous certainly helped blunt the visitors. 

John Stones - 7

The game didn't start brilliantly for the hosts' defence, as demonstrated by Sancho's goal, but once City's centre-backs got a handle on things the result looked in considerably less doubt - which was largely thanks to Stones' confident display.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

Settled into the game along with Stones, which was the main reason an initially dangerous United dropped off massively in the second half. 

Joao Cancelo - 7

Wisely took on fewer creative responsibilities than usual, which made nullifying Elanga's pace far easier. Attempted an acrobatic kick late on, and I appreciate him waiting until the points were secure before going absolutely mad. 

Rodri - 7

Marshalled the game well, proving too strong for United's midfield most of the time.

Kevin De Bruyne - 9 (MOTM)

Right at the heart of almost everything City did. His positivity spearheaded countless counter-attacks as he constantly came deep to pick up the ball and start moves. Positioned himself well and kept his composure to score two vital goals, then assisted Mahrez for the third. 

Bernardo Silva - 8

Worked his socks off all game, which is his usual job in big matches and one he does better than anyone. His energy kept United on their toes, and he even set up the opener for De Bruyne. 

Riyad Mahrez - 8.5

Easily the quietest of City's attackers for most of the game, until he popped up with a sensationally controlled strike from the edge of the box to bag City's third. Added a second in injury time with a great run and finish.

Phil Foden - 7.5

Brilliant in the moments before the second goal and unlucky not to score. Technically far too good for United's defenders to handle all evening.

Jack Grealish - 7.5

Good in the build-up to De Bruyne's opener, playing with confidence throughout.

Substitutes:

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Slotted in as seamlessly as ever. Missed an easy chance, then got a brilliant assist.

