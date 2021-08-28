Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City annihilated Mikel Arteta’s struggling Arsenal side as the Premier League Champions secured all three points after a second consecutive five-goal thrashing at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men were relentless, remorseless and ruthless against the Gunners on Saturday, under the beautiful Manchester sunshine. The defending champions have now gone ten goals without conceding, and looked to have regained their optimum fluency this afternoon.

With this massive beating of Arteta’s 10-man side, the Blues showed that their pursuit of a big-name striker not coming to fruition isn’t the end of the world.

City managed to score five goals past Bernd Leno to mark their biggest victory against the north London club, who incidentally became the 19th different side to suffer a five-goal defeat at the hands of Guardiola’s goal-scoring machine.

Heading into the international break, this will provide a sigh of relief for every Cityzen who feared a slow start to the season after the club's underwhelming pre-season preparations.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players-

Ederson – 5

Not much for the Brazilian to do this afternoon but he nearly made a fool out of himself in the first half. Got lucky when after his blunder in front of an open goal nearly presented the opposition with a way back into the game through Emile Smith-Rowe. Got a decent clean sheet, probably the easiest one in his career.

Kyle Walker – 8

A very strong half from the Englishman, who has grown into one of the most reliable soldier in Guardiola’s army. Was rested after the first half.

Ruben Dias – 8

Easily the most consistent performer in the squad. He comes, does his job without breaking a sweat and gets ready for the next one. A comprehensive performance from Mr Reliable.

Aymeric Laporte – 9

A very strong day at the back in his second consecutive start. Will have no complaints about his game time this season if he continues to perform at this level of consistency throughout the campaign.

Joao Cancelo – 8

Started off on the left side of City’s defence and took over from Walker in the second half. Threatened a lot more from his natural side, and was impressive throughout.

Bernardo Silva – 8

He might be unhappy with his transfer situation, but Silva did not let it show on the pitch at all. He added weight into the theory that his best performances come in Kevin De Bruyne’s position in the Belgian’s absence. The Portugal international surely impressed and went off the pitch with a huge round of applause.

Rodri – 8.5

A really good afternoon for the Spaniard today as he put in a no-nonsense performance. Helped City control the midfield at the Etihad and took care of Arsenal’s breaks efficiently. To top it all off, a sublime finish from the defensive midfielder, carefully placed into the bottom right corner of the goal, got City their fourth goal.

Ilkay Gundogan – 9

A complete game for City’s captain for the day. He opened the scoring for the Blues with a cheeky header and created all sorts of problems for this Arsenal side with his line-breaking play.

Jack Grealish – 8.5

Started off with a quiet presence on City’s left wing but grew into the game as it progressed and eventually provided the assist for Gabriel Jesus’ goal with a dangerous drive at the Arsenal defence, finished off by a perfect low cross.

Was brought back into his number eight role at the hour mark and looked at home in this position. Had a tantalizing few exchanges with Raheem Sterling and their partnership on the left is one to look out for.

Ferran Torres – 9.5 (MOTM)

A beautiful brace complemented with an assist for the young Spaniard will provide a massive boost of confidence for him and the fans. He scored City’s second and put them firmly in the lead with a simple finish from close range. Torres then laid the ball out for Rodri’s strike before finishing off City’s afternoon with a well-placed header at the end of Riyad Mahrez’s cross.

Gabriel Jesus – 9

The Brazilian is relishing his new role at the right side of City’s attack. Gave City an electric start to the day with his perfect cross for Ilkay Gundogan’s goal. Scored City’s third of the day with a calm and composed finish at the end of Grealish’s low cross to complete a remarkable performance. He looks like a completely transformed player on the right-wing and has given his City career a fresh and much-needed boost.

Substitutes:

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7

A decent outing for the Ukrainian as he returned to action for the first time this season. Slotted in on the left perfectly, a slightly positive note around the left-back position for City amid all the negativity.

Raheem Sterling – 8

Was all over the pitch and right into action as soon as he came on in the 58th minute. Came close to scoring on a couple of occasions and created problems for the opposition with his pulsating energy.

Riyad Mahrez – 7.5

Had a productive outing after starting on the bench. The Algerian did brilliantly down the right flank as he cut inside and delivered a perfect ball for City’s fifth.

