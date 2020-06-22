City Xtra
Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Brandon Evans

Pep Guardiola made eight changes from the side that humbled Arsenal last week; but despite these changes, Manchester City romped to a convincing 5-0 victory over a Burnley side that had not lost since January.

Here's how we rated the players...

-----

Ederson – 6

Had little to do aside from the occasional goal kick and a few passes - as Ederson collected possibly the easiest clean sheet of his career.

Joao Cancelo – 6

The Portuguese international had little to do defensively and was afforded little room to roam forward courtesy of Burnley’s deep defensive line.

Nicolas Otamendi – 6

Played the ball well when in possession but was not overly convincing defensively, despite having little to do.

Fernandinho – 7

The Brazilian looked solid during the few times that Burnley entered City’s half, whilst also assisting Mahrez’s first goal with a fantastic ball over the top. But alike his fellow defenders, he was rarely called upon.

manchester-city-v-burnley-fc-premier-league (1)
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Had little to do defensively but could have been better. Zinchenko also looked eager going forward and put in several crosses, although they were easily repelled by the Burnley defence.

Rodri – 7.5

The Spaniard was imperious in the centre of the park; he recovered the ball regularly and was consistently strong in possession. His prowess in midfield ensured that Burnley scarcely troubled City’s defence.

David Silva (C) – 7.5

Silva’s experience was evident as the Spaniard found space well, carried the ball effectively and created several chances throughout the game. Silva also secured his 75th City goal to extend the lead early in the second half.

Phil Foden – 9 (MOTM)

His best performance for City. Foden opened the scoring with a powerful strike from the edge of the box and was involved in the build-up for City’s penalty and Silva’s goal - before scoring his second just after the hour mark. Foden’s class is obvious, and hopefully Pep will afford ‘The Stockport Iniesta’ more game-time going forward.

manchester-city-v-burnley-fc-premier-league (2)
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva – 7

His off-the-ball movement was tireless throughout the game and he assisted Foden’s opener with a well-weighted pass following a short corner. Silva also assisted his Spanish namesake with an accurate ball across the box early in the second half -following a clever ball by Foden.

Sergio Agüero – 5

Agüero did not look particularly sharp and saw little of the ball courtesy of Burnley’s low block in the first half, however, he did manage to create space in the final third with his clever movement. Agüero was substituted after being fouled by Ben Mee on the stroke of half-time, but hopefully the Argentine’s injury isn’t serious and he’ll be back on the pitch soon.

Riyad Mahrez – 8.5 

Another magical performance. Mahrez linked-up well with Bernardo throughout the game and caused havoc on the right-wing during his hour on the pitch. Mahrez doubled City’s lead with a dazzling run before converting a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

manchester-city-v-burnley-fc-premier-league (3)
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Gabriel Jesus – 7

Came on for Agüero late in the first-half and assisted Foden’s second with a deft pass.

Kevin De Bruyne – 6.5

Came on with 30 minutes remaining and had an immediate impact starting the move that led to City’s fifth goal.

Aymeric Laporte – 6.5

Had little to do but looked convincing.

Leroy Sané – N/A

Sané made his long-awaited return to action and looked lively throughout his brief cameo on the pitch. Although he seems destined for Munich, it was good to see Sané back in a City shirt.

-----

