Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Everton (Premier League)

Manchester City run riot at the Etihad Stadium and Sergio Agüero leaves with a fairytale ending as the Premier League Champions beat Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton with a thumping.

The Blues greatest goalscorer departs with a poetic ending to his Premier League career with two beautiful goals to complete a brilliant City performance as they sink Everton with five beautiful goals.

The 2020/21 Premier League Champions lifted their 5th Premier League trophy in the last ten years, a decade full of dominance, beautiful football and remarkable success.

An unbelievable performance from start to finish as the Champions looked like their 2017/18 selves, scintillating from start to finish to end a wonderful campaign and get the sky blue and white ribbons on that prestigious trophy back again.

Here’s how we rated the players after the final game of this Premier League season...

Ederson – 8.5

A fantastic penalty save from the Golden Glove winner kept Sigurdsson’s low strike on the left out of his goal with a smooth stretching save. Kept his 19th clean sheet of the season to celebrate his second consecutive Golden Glove award.

Kyle Walker – 9

Back at right-back and back with a bang, extremely robust at defending his lane. Kept Richarlison in his back pocket all evening. No nonsense performance from him.

John Stones– 9

The Englishman capped off his resurgent season with another brilliant performance this evening. Every Cityzen will be proud of his performances in sky blue this year and will hope this version of him continues to perform at the highest level for years to come.

Ruben Dias – 9

Was excellent from minute one, just a big wall in front of the goal. Solid game overall apart from a slight hiccup during the penalty incident. Will be extremely happy to end his first Premier League season with the trophy in his hand after playing a massive part in this year’s success.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 9

No words for Ukrainian, he has become immensely reliable this year, making a strong claim for next season’s starting lineup already. He has made that left-back position his own, fits like a glove now.

Kevin De Bruyne – 10

Brilliant performance from the Belgian, didn’t look like he was coming back from an injury at all. City’s best player on the pitch as usual.

His passes during transitions were absolutely beautiful and pinpoint, just like his gorgeous razor sharp through balls. He was the last player to score in front of the crowd last year, and the first player to score as the crowd returned to the Etihad after a year.

Fernandinho – 9.5

Looked like a younger version of himself, no one will believe he is 36 years-old after that performance. Gave a fitting goodbye to Sergio with two amazing assists, the best parting gift he could have given to his friend. The veteran handled Everton’s transitions extremely well and got his job done without much fuss. Will be extremely proud to lift the Premier League trophy as a Captain - much deserved.

Phil Foden – 8.5

Moved into the midfield to accommodate the absence of Gundogan, fits in perfectly wherever he plays. Amazing close control in the final third from this young lad. Was taken off early into the second half and wrapped in a cotton wool for the Champions League final. A brilliant finish to end an amazing Premier League season with 14 goal involvements for the 20 year-old.

Riyad Mahrez – 8.5

The Algerian continues to impress with his tantalising runs, a sizzling hot linkup with De Bruyne which earned him an assist and City their opening goal.

Raheem Sterling – 7.5

Was much better than his recent performances, slowly rediscovering his form. Came very close to scoring on various occasions but his finishing and decision making failed him. Gave a nice assist to Foden from a very tight space.

Gabriel Jesus – 8.5

Seemed much more confident in attack this evening, scored his 50th Premier League goal since his arrival in 2017. A sweet goal as he feigned Everton’s Ben Godfrey and blasted the ball into the goal with a confident finish. Created Foden’s goal and City’s third with a beautiful run in the build-up.

Substitutes:

Sergio Aguero – 10 (MOTM)

He came, he conquered and now he leaves with a bang.

A poetic end to his Premier League career, as the City legend scores a beautiful brace in his last Premier League game. A record-breaking appearance as he surpasses Wayne Rooney’s record of the most goals scored by a player for a single club in the Premier League with 184 in his bag.

A young Argentine came on as a substitute ten years ago and scored two goals on his sensational debut and now he leaves as a legend with yet another brace in what was a fairytale ending to his exceptional Premier League career for City.

3297 days after the 93:20 goal which won City their first Premier League title, Sergio now leaves with five league trophies, 260 exceptional goals and the immense love he has managed to gather from City fans all around the world.

Rodrigo – 8

Was brought on in place of Foden to see off the game, did his part brilliantly and helped City keep a clean sheet.

Ferran Torres – N/A

No real time to mark.

