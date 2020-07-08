Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City bounced back from defeat on the south-coast by demolishing a sorry Newcastle at the Etihad. Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva and Raheem Sterling piled on the misery around a Fede Fernandez own goal.

Here's how we rated the players...

Ederson - 6

An extremely quiet day for the Brazilian. As is the standard in games like this, his only real moments of note were some very nice passes to his outfield teammates.

Joao Cancelo - 5

After his best performance yet in a City shirt against Southampton, this was unfortunately a return to form for Cancelo, who got the most basic things wrong on too many occasions. Rightly subbed off at half-time.

John Stones - 6

Solid return for the England centre-back, who did very little wrong. The ideal first game back.

(Photo by Lee Smith/Pool via Getty Images)

Nicolas Otamendi - 6

Looked a little shakier than Stones, but that's as much as I can really say about either of them- Newcastle didn't come forward often and both central defenders handled the game well.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Much better today after an absolutely disastrous game against Southampton. Got involved in the attack regularly and rarely lost the ball. In short, he did everything expected of him.

Rodri - 7

Bossed the opening period, illustrating perfectly the role we want Rodri to play in our team every week once he's settled in. I was surprised to see him subbed off so soon after a perfectly solid first half.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin de Bruyne - 7.5

I think De Bruyne's quest to break Thierry Henry's assist record is the storyline that most City fans are really most invested in at this point, so I was delighted to see him set up Mahrez's goal in the first half. He's now just two away from matching Henry - but it would only be the icing on the cake for a man who most people already agree is the best midfielder in the world.

David Silva - 9 (Man of the Match)

There's something very strange about knowing that Silva will be leaving us in a few weeks when his performances suggest he's still perfectly capable of starting for this side. Against Newcastle he was excellent once again - the Spaniard bagged a fantastic free kick and assisted the first and last goals.

I can only hope that we'll one day look back on his departure as a club legend going out on a high, rather than a key player leaving before his time.

(Photo by Oli Scarff/Pool viaGetty Images)

Riyad Mahrez - 7

Scored City's second with a smart finish into the bottom corner. Riyad showed once again why losing Leroy Sané isn't the end of the world - we already have three wide players who are more than good enough to start for us, and Mahrez is arguably the best.

Phil Foden - 7

A highly productive afternoon for the midfielder, who was involved in both first-half goals with two similar high-quality passes. Foden's involvement in the team should remain consistent going forward, given that he's done more since the restart than Bernardo Silva has since November.

Gabriel Jesus - 7

Broke his goalless spell with a composed finish after just ten minutes, and offered the same high-pressing, deep-dropping intensity as always. Hopefully this game signals the end of a really poor patch of form for the striker.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Kyle Walker- 7

Came off the bench to show off his passing range, making a mockery of the suggestion that Cancelo offers more in attack than him.

Ilkay Gundogan- 6

Solid in the second half as City dominated the ball.

Bernardo Silva- 6

See above - didn't have much to do in either box but looked good in possession.

Raheem Sterling- 7.5

Subbed on to win the free kick that led to City's fourth goal, and wrapped it all up in injury time with a lovely finish. His exclusion from the starting XI very much still felt like a case of being rested rather than benched.

Tommy Doyle- 7

Lovely to see the midfielder make his Premier League debut, and he made an impression, getting plenty of touches and making some inviting runs.

(Photo by LEE SMITH / POOL / AFP)

