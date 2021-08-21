August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City (Premier League)

Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City (Premier League)

Manchester City ended their losing streak with a comprehensive 5-0 thumping of Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo by Conor Molloy/News Images/Sipa USA)

Manchester City ended their losing streak with a comprehensive 5-0 thumping of Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions' recent problems with scoring goals were a distant memory as Jack Grealish and Aymeric Laporte scored after an own-goal kicked things off.

Later on, substitutes Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez both netted their first goals of the campaign to get City off to a winning start at home this season. 

Here's how City Xtra rated the players-

Ederson - 7

Vintage Ederson. At one point, he swapped passing for a diving header that still managed to find a City player.

Kyle Walker - 7.5

This was probably the most attack-minded version of Walker we've seen in many years, and it was brilliant. His passes between the lines to Jesus, in particular, were seriously impressive.

Rúben Dias - 7.5

One of the easiest clean sheets he'll ever earn, so Dias had to find other ways to contribute. Assisted Mahrez's goal with a gorgeous pass over the defence towards the end of the match.

Aymeric Laporte - 8

Scrambled in his ninth Manchester City goal to secure the three points with his weak foot. That strike capped off a fine display in which, truthfully, he wasn't tested much. 

João Cancelo - 6

By no means a bad game, but there could still be an argument that perhaps Zinchenko is more comfortable on the left flank. Still has some mistakes in him, although his passing makes up for it more often than not.

Rodri - 6

It's often said that the best defensive midfielders go unnoticed and Rodri exemplified that attitude today - keeping possession ticking over well without needing to do anything flashy.

İlkay Gündoğan - 6

Did his job well, showing plenty of skill and linking up well with Grealish. Subbed off in the second half, presumably to preserve fitness.

Jack Grealish - 7

Got his first City goal on his home debut, although it wasn't exactly the quality of strike we're used to seeing from him, but he won't care!

Bernardo Silva - 6

Showed glimpses of his brilliant best, but wasn't quite able to convert that ability into anything tangible on this occasion. 

Gabriel Jesus - 8.5 (MOTM)

One of his best games in a long, long time. Forced the opening goal and then assisted both the second and fourth with some exceptional movement and tricky crosses. 

Ferran Torres - 6

Easily the least involved of City's starting XI, but that's not to say he had a bad game. His movement dragged the Norwich centre-backs out of position a bit like Jesus used to, and he was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

Substitutes:

Raheem Sterling - 7

Scored shortly after coming off the bench with a classic Raheem Sterling finish. 

Cole Palmer - 6

Slotted right in and did his first-team chances no harm with a lively performance.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

Scored off the bench after a typically genius first touch.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

N1
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City (Premier League)

JGGG
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City (Premier League)

sipa_34656827
News

"I Could Decide Another One..." - Pep Guardiola Speaks to TV Broadcaster Ahead of Man City vs Norwich

JS1
News

Why Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones are MISSING From the Man City Team vs Norwich

Le Pep
Match Coverage

Kevin de Bruyne AND John Stones Absent, Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle Included - Confirmed Teams: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

sipa_32843326
News

Man City Make Final Decision on Future of Star Defender This Summer - Juventus and Real Madrid Linked

ESV
News

Former Man City Defender Comments On His Departure From The Club

Lewaa
Transfer Rumours

Robert Lewandowski 'Offered' to Series of Premier League Clubs Including Man City Amid Bayern Munich Exit Links