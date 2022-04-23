Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-1 Watford (Premier League)

Gabriel Jesus scored four times as Manchester City stormed a vital 5-1 victory against an outclassed Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts started well and took an early lead through Gabriel Jesus, who converted into a nigh on empty net after five minutes, after a fantastic pass from the returning Oleksandr Zinchenko. Jesus then claimed his and City’s second goal with a planted header following a masterful cross from Kevin De Bruyne.

The home side were pegged back by a Hassane Kamara strike which beat Ederson somewhat easily from the Watford left side.

The uneasiness amongst the Etihad Stadium caused by this rare Hornets attack did not last long though as Rodri smashed in City’s third from outside of the box. The sides went into the tunnel with the Citizens leading the match 3-1.

The second-half started as rapidly for City as the first with Jesus winning a penalty following a foul by Watford keeper Ben Foster after 14 seconds.

After a lengthy technical error by the referees, Jesus strook home for the spot to get his hattrick. The magnificent Jesus then added a fifth goal for City after another De Bruyne assist.

The win extended Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points, but second-placed Liverpool have a game in hand with the Merseyside derby against Everton taking place at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from Manchester City's rout of Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon-

Ederson - 7

IMAGO / PA Images Arguably could have done better with Kamara’s goal, not getting down quick enough to make the save. After this, the Brazilian was not overly involved as the scoreline grew for the home side. Made a decent save against Dennis but the play was ruled out for offside. Joao Cancelo - 6.5 IMAGO / PA Images Never looks quite as comfortable on the right flank as the left, being beaten several times with this being shown most by an awful error which led to Watford being two on one with Ederson. Cancelo exhibited a pattern of careless defending throughout the first-half. Was more comfortable as the score rose for City. Ruben Dias - 7.5 Twitter: iF2is A first start since the Portugal international’s injury but it did not look like this had affected him whatsoever. Dias slotted back into the City backline with ease, restoring that much needed leadership at the back. Aymeric Laporte - 7

Along with his returning centre-back partner, Laporte looked comfortable throughout the game and was not to blame for Watford’s goal.

Went off after 62 minutes in what should be assumed to be cautious managing from Guardiola with the challenge of Real Madrid looming on the horizon.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 8.5

After not featuring much for City this season, Zinchenko had a brilliant game today. A fantastic assist to Jesus for the game’s opening goal helped settle any premature nerves around the Etihad.

He followed this up with a magnificent last ditch tackle to prevent a two-on-one opportunity for Watford.

Rodri - 8

A fantastic thunderbolt from the Spaniard claimed City’s third goal of the afternoon. A true goal of the month contender for sure.

To compliment the goal, Rodri put in an assured performance in an unusual double pivot position alongside fellow centre defensive midfielder Fernandinho.

Fernandinho - 7

In what has become a rare start for the Sky Blues, the club captain didn’t look out of place alongside with more youthful teammates, with the 36-year-old rolling back the years in the midfield alongside partner Rodri.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8.5

Another brilliantly creative performance form the Belgian maestro. A beautiful curling assist from the midfielder gave Jesus his second goal of the match on a plate. He added to City’s rout again in the second half, setting up Jesus’ fourth goal.

Jack Grealish - 7

Brilliant passion exhibited and drive just like his second-half performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final. His relentlessness to win back the ball was impressive as well.

Was not as involved in the attacking play as much as he would have liked but showed a decent overall level of effort throughout.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5

Was energetic and was involved in a lot of City’s attacking play but was wasteful in front of goal. He did however add to his list of open goal misses with a shocking attempt in the 36th minute.

He also took too many touches inside the box instead of shooting right at the end of the first-half.

Gabriel Jesus - 10 (MOTM)

Gave City the lead after just five minutes with a smart finish within the box to beat Ben Foster. Took his second goal well too with a placed header following De Bruyne’s wonderful cross.

Jesus then claimed a third goal contribution with an assist for Rodri’s belting goal. It took just 14 second half seconds for Jesus to claim his hat-trick, firing home from the penalty spot.

Substitutes-

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Pulled a great save out of Foster hallway through the second half.

Nathan Ake - 7

A top performer in recent weeks with the injured Dias’ absence, the Dutchman came on to play alongside the returning centre-back and settled instantly.

Riyad Mahrez - 6.5

Wasn’t overly involved since coming off the bench, being limited to just a couple of half chances.

