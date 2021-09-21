Player Ratings: Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City eased to a 6-1 win against Wycombe Wanderers in the third-round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League champions returned to winning ways against the League One side following their disappointing stalemate against Southampton at the weekend.

With a host of first-team stars rested and many out injured, Pep Guardiola called on several academy stars to feature, and the City youngsters certainly repaid the Catalan’s faith.

Here’s how the City players fared in the mid-week win at the Etihad Stadium!

Zack Steffen - 6/10

The USMNT international failed to deal with the corner that led to Wycombe’s opener, but he was reliable and assured for the rest of the tie.

CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10

He was defensively solid and linked well with Kevin De Bruyne on the right flank.

Finley Burns - 6.5/10

The young centre-half was often troubled by Adebayo Akinfenwa’s physical presence, but his passing was on point and he made no obvious errors.

Luke Mbete - 6/10

He won his aerial duels, and after impressing Guardiola in pre-season training, the 18-year-old could be in line to feature in City’s upcoming cup ties.

Joshua Wilson-Esbrand - 7.5/10

The pick of the bunch in the academy defence, he really impressed going forward, providing the assist for Mahrez’s first goal, which could potentially put him in the running to feature on the left side of defence moving forward.

Kevin De Bruyne - 9/10

He’s back. Another exemplary midfield display from the Belgian, who will be key to his side in the upcoming clashes against Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool.

Romeo Lavia - 7/10

The Belgian impressed in the middle of the park, as he controlled the tempo of play and provided the perfect link between defence and attack.

Phil Foden - 9/10

The Stockport-born midfielder is slowly replicating the form that made him such a key figure for his side last term. Scored a belter and found Torres with a lovely ball for City’s fourth of the night.

Riyad Mahrez - 8/10

The Algerian impressed on his return to the starting-XI after a quiet run of games, netting two and hitting the post with a well-struck shot from outside the box. Often the man for the big occasion for City, he should be in the running to start against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ferran Torres - 7.5/10

The 21-year-old’s movement was impeccable throughout the clash, and he reaped the rewards for his efforts with his third goal of the season.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

After failing to impress against Southampton at the weekend, Sterling rediscovered a bit of form as he proved to be a constant menace on the left wing, playing key roles in a number of goals.

Substitutes

Cole Palmer - 7/10

Scored an absolute peach of a goal to kick on from a sensational start to the campaign.

James McAtee - 6/10

He carried the ball forward, and impressed during a cameo in midfield.

