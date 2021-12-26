Player Ratings: Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City (Premier League)

Manchester City moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, after they survived an unexpected Leicester City second-half fightback at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Blues won their ninth consecutive Premier League match on Sunday, as supporters were treated to a handful of goals - including four within the opening 25 minutes.

Manchester City, who made an emphatic start, raced into the lead courtesy of a fine finish from Kevin De Bruyne.

Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling also found the back of the net during the opening 25 minutes, as Manchester City ran riot against Brendan Rodgers side.

In the second-half, Leicester looked to pull off the unlikeliest of comebacks, as James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho all scored within the opening twenty minutes.

However, a header from Aymeric Laporte and a close range finish from Raheem Sterling quickly ended any hopes of a successful Foxes fightback.

As Pep Guardiola's side moves six points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table, here are the player ratings from a chaotic and enthralling 6-3 win over Leicester City:

Ederson - 7.5/10

Despite conceding three second-half goals, something both uncharacteristic and bitterly disappointing given Manchester City's recent defensive record, the Brazilian made two important and impressive saves.

The first came in the first-half, when Ederson brilliantly saved James Maddison’s goal-bound free-kick, and the second came moments after Aymeric Laporte scored City's fifth, as 28 year-old made a vital stop to prevent Kelechi Iheanacho from scoring his second of the game.

Joao Cancelo - 5.5/10

A much quieter game for Joao Cancelo on Sunday, with the full-back unable to have a significant effect on this match. Although, the Portugal defender, who played at right-back once again due to Kyle Walker's absence, did make a number of crucial recoveries, particularly in the first-half.

Aymeric Laporte - 6.5/10

Laporte's emphatic second-half header ultimately killed the game, and given his role in the penalty which Riyad Mahrez converted in the first-half, the Frenchman makes up for a somewhat lacklustre defensive showing; which included a slip in the build-up to Leicester's first goal.

Ruben Dias - 5.5/10

After causing havoc pre-match after not being spotted getting off the first-team bus, the defender made a number of important blocks and interceptions in the opening 45 minutes.

However, similar to Laporte, the 24 year-old defended uncharacteristically in the second-half, with Dias poorly managing Leicester's counterattacks.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5.5/10

A stellar showing, which included some fantastic link-up play and long balls was somewhat ruined by disappointing defending in second-half.

The Ukrainian found himself embroiled in the calamitous ten minute period defensively, as Leicester looked to mount a stunning comeback and scored three goals.

Fernandinho - 6.5/10

Rodri's absence is possibly one reason why City conceded three really frustrating goals, however Fernandinho was excellent, and broke up play really effectively against a side who are often so good upon the turnover of possession.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7.5/10

It is no surprise that the goals have started flowing since Kevin De Bruyne's return to form, with the Belgian having started in the recent 7-0 thrashing of Leeds and today's 6-3 win over Leicester.

De Bruyne, scored a wonderful opening goal, with a composed touch, turn and finish to give City an early lead. The midfielder was also metronomic throughout the game, with De Bruyne influential in the majority of City's attacking play.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5/10

Although the German had a somewhat subdued performance and was dispossessed on a couple occasions, Gundogan finished off a fantastic City move in the first-half, with a goal very similar to the ones which had been scoring consistently last season.

Riyad Mahrez - 7.5/10

A superb performance once again from the Algerian, who will certainly be a miss to the Blues when he departs for the African Cup of Nations in January.

As well as an emphatically dispatched penalty, Mahrez played superbly against his former club, with some fantastic footwork, runs and crosses.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

A slightly underwhelming performance from a player who was the star of the show against Leicester at the King Power back in September.

Nevertheless, Bernardo's work-rate was once again to be admired, and given that he avoided picking up a yellow card, Bernardo will also be available for Wednesday's trip to Brentford - a massive bonus!

Raheem Sterling - 8.5/10

Another mammoth attacking performance from Raheem Sterling, with the England forward continuing his fine form.

As well as scoring two goals, including another from the penalty spot, Sterling was electric out wide, making some terrific runs in behind. Simply unplayable!

Substitutes:

Phil Foden - N/A

