Player Ratings: Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig (Champions League)

A sensational game at the Etihad Stadium saw Pep Guardiola's men come out on top in a nine-goal thriller in the opening match of Group A vs RB Leipzig.

Both sides were firing on all cylinders, as the likes of Joao Cancelo and Jack Grealish drove Manchester City to outscore the opposition, despite a stunning hattrick from Christopher Nkunku.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from the breathtaking win!

READ MORE: Man City ready for £100M fight for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Primary left-back targets reveals stance amid Man City interest

Ederson - 6

Not a night Ederson will want to remember, but I'm not sure the scoreline reflects his performance, with most of Leipzig's goals being beyond his control.

João Cancelo - 9 (Man of the Match)

A masterclass from the Portuguese international, who is without a doubt now the best passer in our squad not called Kevin. The screamer in the second half only capped off a world-class overall display. He'll never be a colossus defensively, but he can perform miracles with the ball at his feet.

Rúben Dias - 6

Today's skipper has to take some of the blame for Leipzig's second goal as he lost track of Nkunku in the middle, but a Dias below his best is still better than most. It's also not every day a centre-back gets two assists to his name.

Nathan Aké - 5

The Dutch defender kicked off the scoring with a bullet header, but it was downhill from there. When Leipzig got going, unfortunately Aké really struggled to cope and looked suspect all evening.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5.5

Again, a tough night in which Christopher Nkunku really managed to exploit pockets of space, particularly down Zinchenko and Aké's side. In Oleks' defence, such a shaky performance is considered uncharacteristic for him these days.

Rodri - 6

Generally good and solid until being subbed in the second half. Hopefully his knock is nothing serious.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Kept up his good start to the season with a typical Bernardo performance - tracking back, working hard and passing well.

Kevin de Bruyne - 7

Making his first start of the season, the Belgian didn't look as though he'd been away at all. He'll be disappointed not to have an assist to his name, really.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

Taken a back seat so far this campaign, but stepped up when needed to rifle in the penalty. Pep was absolutely fuming at Riyad for most of the game, and I assume that can't have made things easy.

Ferran Torres - 7

Worked hard and was involved in winning the penalty in the first half. Although his goal was chalked off for an extremely narrow offside, the movement and footwork was brilliant from Ferran - he was just a tad unlucky.

Jack Grealish - 8

At a crucial time, Jack's first ever European goal was a thing of absolute beauty. There was also a fantastic delivery to set up the opener, which might convince Pep to abandon our awful short corner routines.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva heaps praise on Man City midfielder Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on tactical tweak in Premier League victory

Substitutes

Fernandinho - 6

Came on with the game finely poised, and helped to sort out a leaky defence for the most part.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5

Set up Cancelo's goal and was generally tidy.

Phil Foden - 6

Didn't get much time to impact the game.

Raheem Sterling - 6

As with Foden, came on with the game coming to a close.

Gabriel Jesus - 7

Continued a great start to the season with a poacher's goal.

You can follow the author on Twitter here: @n_allenwriting

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra