Player Ratings: Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Manchester City annihilated Leeds United with seven goals in what was a masterclass display by Pep Guardiola’s men at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The apprentice turned master at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side taught Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds a lesson in a 7-0 drubbing.

A fitting night for Guardiola to break Jurgen Klopp’s record of scoring 500 goals by an English top-flight side in the fewest games (206 matches to Klopp’s 234), the Sky Blues reached goal number 506 by the time referee Paul Tierney blew his final whistle.

A classic case of men against boys, with goals from Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones, Nathan Ake and brace from Kevin De Bruyne proving a timely reminder that City remain the safest bet to defend their league crown again.

Here are the player ratings from a performance for the ages from the Premier League champions-

Ederson- 6/10

Barring a Stuart Dallas attempt that struck the post, Ederson may as well have just had a nap back in net with how untroubled he was all evening.

John Stones- 7/10

The chase for a certain Erling Haaland in the summer will not be necessary if John Stones’ left peg is this thunderous every game. Looked right at home as a makeshift right-back, with his technical excellence coming to the fore as he didn’t put a foot wrong.

Ruben Dias- 7/10

Carried the ball with aplomb, defended everything his way perfectly and was switched on at all times. City’s skipper on the night did become an instant meme for rolling on the floor to defend a Leeds cross. Paying homage to Nicolas Otamendi, if you will.

Aymeric Laporte- 7.5/10

Constantly bursting forward with the ball, breaking the lines with his razor-sharp distribution and rising to City’s defence every time he was tested, Aymeric Laporte had a field day today. An elegant display from a Rolls Royce of a centre-half.

Oleksandr Zinchenko- 7.5/10

Passing the Raphinha test to a tee while being squeaky clean in tight situations and being constantly involved in the Sky Blues’ build-up, the balance Oleksandr Zinchenko brings to this City side goes under-the-radar sometimes.

Rodri- 9/10

The only reason Rodri isn’t the recipient of a 10/10 rating is because he was hooked off in the 56th minute. But when he was on the pitch, he was City’s standout player.

Bombing forward with the ball like an elite box-to-box midfielder, winning just about everything in the middle of the park and setting up Kevin De Bruyne with an impeccable assist, the Spaniard was so sublime it’s unfair.

Bernardo Silva- 6/10

Uncharacteristically quiet, but incessantly involved in City’s build-up on the evening. Substituted at half-time due to Guardiola being safe rather than sorry after an apparent injury scare. Solid, if not spectacular from Bernardo Silva.

Kevin De Bruyne- 9/10

The Belgian maestro's first goal was a terrific finish from a tight-angle but the second strike flew faster than a bullet past Illan Meslier. A tad sloppy on the ball at times, but overall, a brilliant display from a generational midfielder who is a victim of his own impossibly high standards.

Never doubt greatness. Never doubt Kevin De Bruyne.

Riyad Mahrez- 9.5 (MOTM)

That cross for Grealish would not have even been Riyad Mahrez’s best assist of the night if Gundogan had finished from close range after the Algerian’s lob. Also, Mahrez had a disallowed assist on the night.

And before you forget, he was on the scoresheet as well. Taking souls all night as the Leeds players couldn’t get the ball off him if their lives depended on it. Simply unplayable.

Phil Foden- 9

Casually putting on a masterclass as a false 9, Phil Foden dictated the tempo of the entire contest, drawing the Leeds press while freeing the likes of Rodri and De Bruyne like a seasoned veteran himself. Grabbed an excellent assist for Nathan Ake’s strike while he was at it. It was no coincidence that he scored the 500th Premier League goal of the Pep era.

Jack Grealish- 8.5

His best performance in a City shirt, by a mile. Dribbling past the Leeds defence for fun while being constantly hacked down, showing immense amounts of industry and bagging a deserved goal, Jack Grealish made his critics look like clowns tonight.

Substitutes:

Ilkay Gundogan- 8

An excellent cameo from the German who was ever-present on the pitch and assisted the likes of Mahrez and De Bruyne to cap off a fine outing.

Fernandinho- 7

The 37-year-old’s cross in the build-up to Stones’ goal was a peach, as he won almost everything in an all-action display from the bench.

Nathan Ake- 7

A free header for Ake was lovely to see, considering his tough times in a City shirt. Well-taken from such a solid footballer.

