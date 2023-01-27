Player ratings: Manchester City Advance To The Fifth Round As The Master Defeats His Apprentice

Pep Guardiola defeated his former assistant manager Mikel Arteta in the FA Cup fourth round to send a warning to Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

It was a tight game but in the first half Arsenal had the better chances and Stefan Ortega stood strong denying Takehiro Tomiyasu and Leandro Trossard.

After the interval the game was still a close affair and it seemed that one goal would make the difference.

With 25 minutes to go Nathan Ake got that goal with a lovely finish to book City’s place in the next round.

These two sides come up against each other again in a few weeks in a hugely anticipated league game as it could prove to be vital in the title race.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Player ratings

Stefan Ortega: 8

Was well worthy of his clean sheet as he made a strong save to stop Tomiyasu opening the scoring after five minutes. Shortly after that a strong hand denied Trossard from putting the ball in the back of the net on his full Arsenal debut. Seems to be a more than competent deputy to Ederson who just had a bad game against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Rico Lewis: 4

A rare, troubled game as in the first 45 minutes Trossard had him wherever he wanted him in every single attack. Got in-behind on one occasion but attacking threat was not enough. Was taken off before the hour mark. Did however make the most tackles out of anyone.

John Stones: 4

Pulled his hamstring so had to go off before half-time. Fitness issues hampering his season. Didn’t do too much wrong when he was on the pitch.

Manuel Akanji: 7

Was very strong in his challenges throughout the game and adapted well when he had to switch sides to accommodate Aymeric Laporte.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Nathan Ake: 10

A perfect performance as he kept the most in-form wingers in the league that quiet he had to be taken off. Then after silencing Saka he went and popped up in the right to place to finish past Matt Turner with a carefully placed strike. Practically passed it into the goal.

Rodri: 5

Was rarely not at his best as he lost possession carelessly on more than one occasion which is not like him.

Ilkay Gundogan: 5

Was almost bypassed at times due to City being clearly instructed to go long to Haaland but he always has importance to keep the midfield structure.

Kevin De Bruyne: 6

Came so close to opening the scoring with a wonderful curling effort on his left foot. His passing radar was not at its normal best though as he got into some good positions but couldn’t find his teammates.

Riyad Mahrez: 4

Barely touched the ball in the first half as City struggled to create any clear-cut chances. The one time he had space to run into he done well as played a reverse ball to De Bruyne to cross it. Subbed off before the hour like Lewis.

Erling Haaland: 6

Always causing issues as defenders are almost scared of his presence. Rob Holding couldn’t do anything to cope with him which resulted in Mikel Arteta taking the defender off at half-time. Was made to battle in a hard fought game and he played ugly quite well.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jack Grealish: 7

Was rather ineffective and it could have been him who went off when Mahrez did but he ended up making the goal. He reacted first when the ball bounced off the post and his excellent decision making allowed Ake to stroll into the box unmarked before he found him with a simple enough ball. Continues to make the difference when City need someone to step up.

Substitutions:

Aymeric Laporte (John Stones 45): 7

Fantastic interception to stop Eddie Nketiah from equalising straight after the Ake goal.

Julian Alvarez (Riyad Mahrez 58): 7

Made a massive impact as he went upfront with Haaland when he came onto the pitch. Hit a fierce shot when rocked off the post inadvertently starting the build-up for the goal.

Kyle Walker (Rico Lewis 58): 8

Gave City much more defensive solidity when he came on the pitch. Also was a decent target for Ortega’s long balls up the pitch.

Bernardo Silva (Kevin De Bruyne 75): 5

Helped control the game massively when he came on.

