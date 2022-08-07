Player Ratings: Manchester City Ease To Opening Day Victory Against West Ham

Manchester City opened their title defence with a simple enough 2-0 away victory at the London Stadium against West Ham thanks to a brace from their new star man Erling Haaland who has wasted no time on his Premier League debut.

David Moyes’ side barely threatened the City goal making it a very run of the mill victory for the Premier League Champions with Haaland scoring either side of half-time.

Haaland opened up his Premier League account with his Dad Alfie watching on IMAGO / Sportimage

Player ratings

Ederson: 6

Started shakily misjudging a corner ball and kicked the ball out instead of finding a teammate which was unlike him. Didn’t have much to do until Said Benrahma had a tame effort in the second half. Made an impressive diving stop to deny Gianluca Scamacca but the flag was up.

Kyle Walker: 7

Didn’t have a lot of defending to do but kept Pablo Fornals quiet all game. Wasn’t needed in an attacking fashion

Ruben Dias: 8

Only won one of his aerial duels but he did not have a ton of defending to do. Cleverly stepped up to catch Scamacca offside for the Italian’s only chance.

Nathan Ake: 6.5

Kept his place in the starting line-up after the Community Shield and did well alongside Dias. Makes sense why Guardiola did not want to let him go if he plans to use him as his preferred choice next to Dias.

Ake came close to re-joining Chelsea a couple of weeks ago. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Joao Cancelo: 5

Made an early error which put City on the backfoot immediately and was stupidly booked for insinuating the linesman was blind with a goggle gesture.

Rodri: 8

Made everything look so easy yet again winning all of his ground duels whilst helping defensively when needed. Untouchable in the middle of the park.

Ilkay Gundogan: 7.5

Was picked ahead of Bernardo Silva ahead of the uncertainty surrounding his future and proved Guardiola right. Linked up with Haaland well putting him through on goal before he was brought down for the penalty. Did miss a sitter at 2-0 though.

Kevin De Bruyne: 8.5

Looks like he will have a lot of fun supplying Haaland. Provided the assist for his second goal after a delightful through ball. Couldn’t get a goal for himself dragging an effort wide on the edge of the box in the first half.

Phil Foden: 5

Nearly got an assist with his cross just missing Haaland’s head but other than that had minimal effect in the attack in a position he has not often played in under Guardiola.

Erling Haaland: 9

Won the penalty with a burst of speed and converted with ease into the bottom left corner. His speed again made the second goal as he easily got away from the West Ham defenders to latch onto De Bruyne’s ball before finishing first time. Could have easily had a hat-trick heading well over from a cross which he should have done better with which he admitted after the game whilst humorously forgetting the watershed rule for UK television.

Jack Grealish: 6

Created a couple of chances so was unlucky not to get an assist but Vladimir Coufal coped with him well. Carried on his pre-season link-up with Haaland with the pair looking like they will be a problem when on the same wavelength.

Substitutions:

Bernardo Silva (Ilkay Gundogan): 3

Came on with 12 minutes to go but showed willingness to defend showing his desire.

Julian Alvarez (Erling Haaland): 2

Managed to have a shot which was blocked with just nine touches of the ball.

Riyad Mahrez (Phil Foden): n/a

Came on with two minutes to go, touched the ball three times.

Cole Palmer (Kevin De Bruyne): n/a

Made his fourth Premier League outing with two minutes to go.

Kalvin Phillips (Rodri): n/a

Made his Manchester City Premier League debut with a minute to go.

Read More Manchester City Coverage