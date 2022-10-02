Player Ratings: Manchester City Embarrass Manchester United 6-3

Manchester City ran riot against Manchester United with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden getting hat-tricks.

Manchester City absolutely battered their local rivals Manchester United running rampant in the opening 45 minutes.

It took the Premier League Champions just eight minutes to take the lead as Bernardo Silva crossed the ball into Phil Foden who finished first time with ease.

Then after that goal it was yet again the Erling Haaland show as on the 34th minute he scored a header after a Kevin De Bruyne corner then a few minutes later he got another one after a peach of a cross from the Belgium to assist him yet again.

With a minute to go before half-time he then turned provider after a breath-taking counter attacker saw De Bruyne put Haaland in on the left and he made an immaculate pass to put the fourth goal on a plate for Foden yet again.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In the second half Anthony scored an absolute belter from outside the area but City replied well through Haaland, of course.

Sergio Gomez crossed it in and he was in the right place to sweep the ball home for his third hat-trick of the campaign.

Foden then got his hat-trick to rub slat in the wound and it was through another Haaland assist.

United got two consolation goals from Anthony Martial to make it 6-3 and a little bit more respectful.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 6

Made a couple of simple saves but he couldn’t do anything to stop Anthony’s goal. Poor from him for Marial’s goal as he parried the ball straight into his path.

Kyle Walker: 6

Went off injured in the first half which will be a concern for Guardiola but kept Jadon Sancho quiet whilst on the pitch even though it wasn’t particularly difficult.

Manuel Akanji: 6

Made a dodgy back pass in the first half but apart from that he was impressive yet again until he didn’t react quick enough allowing Martial to nod in for a consolation goal.

Nathan Ake: 7

Had a solid performance but wasn’t tested as much as he should have been.

Joao Cancelo: 5.5

Gave away a stupid penalty towards the end and didn’t show much attacking threat.

Ilkay Gundogan: 8

Done well to replace Rodri and controlled the game from the first minute not allowing Bruno Fernandes or Christian Eriksen to get on the ball.

Bernardo Silva: 7

Got the assist for the opening goal and was a constant menace throughout as always.

Kevin De Bruyne: 9

He was on another level again. One assist from a corner and another one with a lovely cross providing Haaland with another goal. Link-up with the Norwegian international was at its best today.

Phil Foden: 10

A first career hat-trick and what a game to get it in. Two with his left foot and one with his right. Great poacher instincts with two first time finishes.

Erling Haaland: 10

Third hat-trick of the season already, he is well and truly on his way to breaking all the records that have been set. Three different types of goal as well showing how he can adjust to every attacking situation. Scary good.

Jack Grealish: 6.5

Started very well getting Diogo Dalot booked in the first couple of minutes and dictated the left hand side. Couldn’t get a goal contribution though.

Substitutions:

Sergio Gomez (Kyle Walker 41): 6

Got his first assist in City colours to set up Haaland for his hat-trick.

Aymeric Laporte (Ilkay Gundogan 75): n/a

Came on to make it a back three.

Cole Palmer (Jack Grealish 75): n/a

Game was already done when Guardiola made the four changes.

Julian Alvarez (Kevin De Bruyne 75): n/a

Had half a chance after Martial’s first but couldn’t get a goal.

Riyad Mahrez (Phil Foden 75): n/a

Only had nine touches.