Player Ratings: Manchester City Lose Manchester Derby In Late Dramatic Fashion

Manchester City lost at Old Trafford after initially taking the lead in the second half through a rare Jack Grealish header.

After a dull first half with little chances for either side City went ahead with Grealish making a fantastic impact off the bench

Manchester United got back into it against the run of play as Bruno Fernandes slotted the ball past Ederson but it was given as offside due to the ball being played through to Marcus Rashford who was yards off.

However the referee gave the goal to enrage Manchester City but send Old Trafford into ecstasy.

IMAGO / PA Images

Pep Guardiola’s men didn’t react well to the goal gas four minutes later Erik Ten Haag’s side were in front after Alejandro Garnacho played the ball across the six-yard box for a tap-in for Rashford to continue his fine form and get the winner.

The loss for City has given Arsenal a huge impetus in the title race as they can now go eight points clear with a win against Tottenham on Sunday.

Player ratings

Ederson: 6

IMAGO / PA ImagesManchester United,

Got away with an absolute howler in the first half when he came charging out of his goal for absolutely no reason. Made a good save smothering Rashford’s shot in the first 45 minutes to deny United taking the lead in the game. Couldn’t have done much for the two goals.

Kyle Walker: 5

Came close from a speculative effort just before half-time but other than that his attacking threat was minimal and Garnacho caused him real issues.

Manuel Akanji: 5

Was having a fine performance as he blocked Rashford’s shot after he went round Ederson and he made a couple of key interceptions but he switched off for both goals.

Nathan Ake: 6

Left a bit more exposed as he wasn’t playing as an inverted full-back but instead one of the two central defenders but looked like he coped fine up until the goals but City were all at sea.

Joao Cancelo:

Good intervention to stop Rashford from tapping in early in the game but he looked completely devoid of any attacking confidence as he was misplacing simple balls out of play.

Rodri: 5

Like Cancelo he was also misplacing simples passes with Manchester City looking slow and strangely off the pace in the first half. He was also caught in a mismatch of a foot race with Rashford which nearly cost City. Gained control in the second half but after the United equaliser he was nowhere to be seen.

Bernardo Silva: 4

Had a header wide but apart from that he was not in the game which has been a consistent theme for a couple of weeks now.

Kevin De Bruyne: 7

IMAGO / PA Images

Was picking up dangerous spaces in the first 45 minutes but couldn’t find the right pass but after the interval he was running the show for blue side of Manchester getting the assist with a precisely dinked cross to back post. Was one of the only ones probing the United backline when City went behind but couldn’t find Erling Haaland in the box.

Riyad Mahrez: 4

Wasn’t too much of a threat which was a surprise after how impressive he has been in recent weeks but Tyrell Malacia done a good job on him.

Erling Haaland: 3

Was yet again barely involved and isolated in the middle. City not playing to his strengths as they weren’t trying to find him in-behind. Nowhere to be seen in build-up play as well which is a big issue for Pep Guardiola.

Phil Foden: 3

Following a consistent theme of his recently of looking isolated out wide. Was caught offside on a couple of occasions as well and it wasn’t a surprise to see him get taken off as he wasn’t causing Aaron Wan-Bissaka any issues.

Substitutions:

Jack Grealish (Phil Foden 57): 7

Made an immediate impact with the brilliant header to give the Premier League Champions the lead and always looked like he was causing danger when on the ball. Needs to start next week.

More Manchester City Coverage

· The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

· Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

· Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

· Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

· Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

· Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo