Player Ratings: Manchester City Return To Premier League Action With A Comfortable Victory Over Leeds United

Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to goals from Rodri and Erling Haaland.

It was a tough first half for Manchester City but when Leeds had thought they had done enough a swashbuckling move from City ended up with Rodri poking the ball into the back of the net following in on Riyad Mahrez’s initial effort.

After a couple of missed chances in the first half Erling Haaland wasn’t willing to wait around too much longer as ten minutes after the interval, he got on the scoresheet yet again thanks to Jack Grealish giving him a tap-in.

IMAGO / PA Images

Then the pair linked up again down the left-hand side as the former Aston Villa man put it on a plate for the man who was back in his hometown.

He could and probably should have got another hat-trick but he got the ball stuck under his feet as he went through on goal with Meslier able to hold on to what was a poor finish.

Jesse Marsch’s side ended up getting a goal back from a corner with Pascal Struijk’s header but it ended up only being a consolation as City were more than comfortable holding on for the three points.

A late Christmas present for the City fans with Everton up next on the weekend.

Player ratings

Ederson: 6

Got a hand to Struijk’s header but can’t really be blamed for the goal. Encouraged Leeds after the goal with a couple of shaky clearances but overall as always his passing was cool and composed.

Rico Lewis: 7

IMAGO / News Images

Kept his place after impressing against Liverpool and played effectively as a defensive midfielder for large parts as he adapted to Guardiola’s inverted full-back role. Was still allowed to get forward and was unlucky not to get an assist as he found Grealish with a cross and he should have scored.

John Stones: 7

Coped well with any aerial duels but all in all had very little to do as Rodrigo and Gnoto didn’t cause many issues. Had a chance but blazed his effort over.

Manuel Akanji: 6

Similar to Stones due to the fact he did not have a lot to do due to Leeds little attacking impact on the game.

Nathan Ake: 6

Slotted in almost like a third centre-half yet again and wasn’t given many issues.

Rodri: 8

IMAGO / PA Images

Got the opening goal at a very important goal as it would have changed Pep Guardiola’s team talk from a frustrated one to a relieved one. He created the initial big chance for Mahrez before following in on it. A brilliantly shocked reaction to getting a nailed-on yellow card as well.

Ilkay Gundogan: 7

Was a nuisance in the first half as he had a long-distance strike go just wide and then got in-behind causing the Leeds defence all sorts of problems. Also had a big chance in the second half so needs to be more clinical but was a good performance all round.

Kevin De Bruyne: 8

Ran the show obviously in the first half with a disgustingly good flick pass to Lewis to create the chance for Grealish’s sitter. Also was pivotal for the opening goal as he carried the ball down the left and played a lovely pass to Rodri on the edge.

Riyad Mahrez: 7

Quietly effective as he created a couple of opportunities which Grealish and Gundogan should have arguably done better with. Will be annoyed that he didn’t get a goal himself but his saved effort made Rodri’s goal.

Erling Haaland: 7.5

IMAGO / PA Images

Was a strange one for Haaland as even after the game he said himself he could have five goals and he really should have. There was some poor finishing alongside a couple of tap-ins for the man originally from Leeds. His first goal was on a plate and his second effectively was as well with Meslier getting a big hand to it yet still not managing to keep it out. 20 goals already and he should have had another hat-trick tonight.

Jack Grealish: 7

A shocking first half and a brilliant second. He missed a few chances in the first and it looked like it was not going to be his night but he switched it on after the interval. Got two magnificent assists for Haaland with the pairs understanding being wonderful to watch. The goalscoring touch does need to come though.

Substitutes:

Joao Cancelo (Rico Lewis 69): 5

Had a chance to score but it was blocked. Didn’t get on the ball too much when he was on.

Phil Foden (Jack Grealish 73): 5

Was mostly defending when on the pitch.

Cole Palmer (Riyad Mahrez 88): n/a

Got a needless yellow card with a dangerous challenge.

