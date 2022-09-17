Player Ratings: Manchester City Return To Winning Ways In The Premier League Vs Wolves

Manchester City followed up their midweek win in the Champions League with an easy 3-0 victory against Wolves

Premier League action resumed this weekend after last week's postponement and Manchester City got back to winning ways after drawing to Aston Villa last time out in the league.

The Champions travelled to the Molineux Stadium and after 55 seconds had taken the lead through Jack Grealish.

Erling Haaland then doubled the lead on the 16th minute with an effort on the edge of the box.

Things were made easier for City when Nathan Collins got sent off for a karate kick challenge on Jack Grealish in the first half.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In the second half Phil Foden got a goal to add the cherry on top for an easy lunchtime kick-off.

Player Ratings

Ederson: 7

He didn't have much to do bar come for a couple of crosses which he coped with fine. Distribution on point as usual.

John Stones: 7

Looks like he can cope just fine in the right-back spot with Kevin De Bruyne doing the overlapping for him on the right-hand side. Suits the inverted fullback role due to his passing.

Manuel Akanji: 6.5

Made an unnecessary foul in a dangerous area in the first half but done well on his Premier League debut making some progressive passes into space.

Ruben Dias: 7

Made a vital block to a cross in the second half at 2-0 to stop any late pressure. Was never under too much pressure with Wolves' lack of a natural striker proving to be costly yet again.

IMAGO / News Images

Joao Cancelo: 6

Was caught out of position high up the pitch on a couple of occasions but that is expected due to his playstyle. Dealt with Pedro Neto easily.

Rodri: 7

Despite being booked in the first half done his job impeccably which he seems to do week in week out. Matheus Nunes did not get anything out of him.

Kevin De Bruyne: 9

Two assists with ludicrously good crosses which he makes look so easy even though it's an art. Makes City tick.

IMAGO / News Images

Bernardo Silva: 5

Even though he got the assist for Haaland he was largely ominous before he was subbed off in the second half.

Phil Foden: 6.5

Got his goal with a neat finish after a De Bruyne cross. Had a couple of other chances which he either hit wide or was blocked.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Erling Haaland: 6.5

Got his goal with a scruffy strike on the edge of the box running at Max Kilman. However, he would have left the pitch disappointed. A few times he could have been in on goal but got the ball stuck under his feet. Won't be his best game in a City shirt which says a lot about his standards.

Jack Grealish: 8

Shut up all his critics after 55 seconds with a goal latching onto a De Bruyne cross. Was a nuisance to the Wolves defence throughout the 90 minutes.

