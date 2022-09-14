Player Ratings: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have continued their unbeaten start to the season after coming from one goal behind to beat Borussia Dortmund, despite putting in a poor performance by their usual lofty standards.

It was a completely uneventful first half in which Dortmund did a good job to shut down any of City's attacks before they even reached the penalty box.

And things got worse for The Cityzens after the break when Jude Bellingham headed in from close range to put his side ahead in the 56th minute.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Cityzens continued to struggle to create chances but found themselves level in the 80th minute thanks to a screamer from the unlikeliest of sources in John Stones.

This prompted City to push on and the home side would score again just four minutes later via a much more familiar source in Erling Haaland.

Player Ratings

Ederson: 6

The Brazilian didn't have a great number of shots to deal with but did ultimately concede when Bellingham headed in. Didn't do a great deal wrong despite the concession, however.

John Stones: 7

Wasn't heavily involved in an attacking sense but came up with an absolute thunderbolt when his side were in desperate need of a goal. Looked competent enough in an unfamiliar position at fullback but is unlikely to permanently dislodge Kyle Walker despite his performance tonight.

Nathan Ake: 7

Incredibly assured in possession and did everything asked of him in a defensive sense. Pep Guardiola's decision to keep the Dutchman at the club continues to look like a smart one with every passing day.

Manuel Akanji: 6

Looked incredibly comfortable in possession and did do a good job defensively but could be questioned for his role in Bellingham's goal as the England midfielder managed to get between both him and Erling Haaland.

Joao Cancelo: 7

Wasn't as heavily involved as usual in an attacking sense but provided a moment of sheer brilliance to assist Haaland with an outrageous trivela cross.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Rodri: 7

Kept possession well and progressed his side forward well, even if the more advanced players struggled to create for the majority of the game.

Kevin De Bruyne: 6

By no means a terrible performance from the Belgian playmaker but it's fair to say that the midfielder was below his usual standards and struggled to create a great deal of chances.

Ilkay Gundogan: 6

Like De Bruyne, the German struggled to create any real chances for his teammates in City's front three.

Mahrez: 6

Whipped in a few dangerous crosses and looked as great as ever on the ball but had very little influence on the game before his substitution for Julian Alvarez.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Haaland: 7

The Norwegian was uninvolved for most of the first half and didn't have a chance to score until the 66th minute when he fired wide from a tight angle. However, as per usual City's number nine found himself in the right place at the right and did tremendously well to stretch whilst in the air to strike the ball home in an almost Ibrahimovic-esque finish

Grealish: 5

Kept trying to create in the first half but became too predictable when cutting in to shoot and was substituted off for Foden in the 58th minute.

Substitutes

Bernardo Silva: 7

Looked much more effective than both Grealish and Mahrez in his appearance from the bench.

Phil Foden: 6

Didn't have a huge deal of influence but showed his quality on the ball and asked questions of the Dortmund defence.

Julian Alvarez: 6

Looked to be a threat and took up some decent positions despite failing to get himself on the scoresheet.

