Player Ratings: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

In David Silva's final league appearance for Manchester City, the club did not fail to disappoint with an accomplished 5-0 win over a mediocre Norwich side. Stand out performances from Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling & David Silva marked a match full of goals and record breaking.

Here's how we rated the players in the final game of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign...

-----

Ederson – 7

Comfortable performance from the Brazilian. Had his stake for the Golden Glove put into doubt after an early Norwich strike which was later disallowed. From then on made a handful of good saves from the likes of Pukki and Hernandez.

Walker – 8

Another accomplished performance from the Englishman. Always providing an outlet out wide and working well in the defensive transition. Even as he enters his 30s, he is still startlingly fast.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Garcia – 6

A solid showing from the young centre half with some very good positional play. However, he looked suspect at times and showed his naivety in some 1v1s. Still has a lot to learn but another good all-round performance from the Catalan.

Laporte – 8

Excellent as per from the Frenchman. Albeit against a lacklustre Norwich outfit but what could have been if Laporte was fit all season. Incisive passes into the half spaces that start a majority of our attacks all the while competently thwarting counter attacks. Hopefully this bodes well for when Madrid roll into town on the 7th.

Cancelo – 7

Looked sharp on the left-hand side, like Walker, always bombing on down the line providing an outlet. In close quarters, Cancelo repeatedly demonstrates his qualities with some lovely link up play and skill. Even with some lapses in concentration, more than sufficiently set his claim to be left back for Madrid.

Rodri – 8

Assured, smart and savvy. While struggling at times throughout this campaign, Rodri worked very well in his first half cameo. Maintaining the momentum with succinct passes to the forwards and imposing his physical dominance against the meek Norwich midfield.

David Silva – 10

No matter what Merlin did today, his performance today was a sombre yet sweet one. An incredible shame not to be on the scoresheet as he shot from distance more times than I could count. Simply an honour to watch such a magnificent player grace the sky-blue colours of City and his legendary status at the club will never go unmentioned.

(Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne – 9

Where to start other than equalling the assist record that has stood for 17 years while adding two more outstanding finishes to his already glittering goal scoring highlight reel this season. Sumptuous finishes from the midfielder, that some may say is the best player in the league. The Belgian looked back to his normal self after that shocking display at Wembley. The creative hub of everything this side does well. Just an immense player.

Phil Foden – 7

Never looked out of sorts and played very well in his first half performance. Scary to think that even at Foden’s age, he looks like a much-needed fixture in this City side, showing his usual dynamism travelling with the ball as well as his improved passing in and around the box.

Gabriel Jesus – 8

A great performance from the Brazilian number 9, doing all the things that we have become accustom to in Jesus’ link up play and quick feet in the box. Hopefully his sharpness will be there for Madrid as we will sorely need him on top form in such a gigantic game.

(Photo by Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling – 8

Becoming City’s first Englishman to score 20 league goals is an astonishing achievement, especially for someone who apparently can’t finish. Like many in the side today, Sterling looked incredibly sharp and direct. Max Aarons tried his best to contain the winger but all too often he sat off, allowing Sterling to gain momentum and create mayhem in the box. A lovely run and finish for his 20 goal of the season, curving his run to stay onside and slots it back across his body with his left foot leaving Krul stranded.

Substitutes:

Riyad Mahrez – 7

The Algerian entered for the second half and played very well also, tormenting the Norwich backline with trickery and some lovely passes. Most notably the inside ball for the De Bruyne under lap that has worked so well in the past season or two.

Ilkay Gundogan – 6

Has very little do once introduced. Moved the ball well as we are used to with the German midfielder. Not much else to write home about, just a standard performance.

Fernandinho – 6

Another performance that was ultimately bog-standard. Norwich put up very little fight going forward apart from a couple of efforts and one clear counter attack that had Guardiola’s hands on his head, but his inclusion in the second half does provide a slight question of whether he will start the Madrid game with Laporte at centre half.

Bernardo Silva – N/A

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

-----

