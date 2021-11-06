Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City brushed aside their local rivals with a win that never looked in doubt at Old Trafford.

It didn't take long for Manchester City to earn a lead, with Eric Bailly turning a Joao Cancelo cross into his own net early on.

Cancelo was the provider again when Bernardo Silva doubled City's lead just before the break.

And though United managed to get a foothold in the possession charts after half-time, they rarely troubled Ederson on an afternoon that the Blues managed comfortably.

Here's how we rated the players...

Ederson - 7

Had to make two stops from Ronaldo in the first half - the first was a great save and the second a more straightforward one that ended up being offside. A key part of the passing around the back that City thrived off.

Kyle Walker - 7

Deserved an assist for a stunning cross early in the game. Had next to no trouble with any of the forwards United tried putting him up against. Great defending in the second half, too.

John Stones - 7

Enjoyed his physical battle with Cristiano Ronaldo, in which the Englishman almost always came out on top. Perfectly calm with his passing.

Ruben Dias - 7

Smartly marshalled the defensive line throughout. Didn't have much actual defending to do even when United had heaps of the ball in the second half, which says a lot.

Joao Cancelo - 9 (MOTM)

A game-winning performance, forcing the own goal with a left-footed cross and assisting the second with a sensational right-footed one. Made United players look silly several times with his footwork.

Rodri - 8

Another imperious display from a mountain of a player, who's looking better than ever and clearly relishes bossing every game he plays this season. Pinged a few unbelievable passes around too.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Industrious, good on the ball and always available in midfield. There were a few times when he could've done better in the box, but outside of it he did well.

Kevin de Bruyne - 7

Still not at his very best, but I did feel like this was the best De Bruyne we've seen for a while.

He forced a couple of saves from De Gea but the first, from Foden's cutback, could've been hit better. Put more emphasis on keeping the ball when City needed it in the second half. Some of his later passes were absolutely top class.

Gabriel Jesus - 6

A physical, battling presence was exactly what we needed at times and Jesus provided that.

He wasn't always at his best on the ball, though, and was very unlucky to be denied by a wonderful save. Most notably, delayed much too long when given the chance to cross to Foden late on.

Bernardo Silva - 8

City's current best player is also probably the king of the Manchester Derby these days, ghosting in for his third goal at Old Trafford to make it 2-0. His trademark Duracell-Bunny style was vital whenever City needed it, too.

Phil Foden - 7

Grew into the game and was soon terrorising Aaron Wan-Bissaka, creating a great chance for De Bruyne before almost forcing an own goal with a similar mazy run and low pass. Faded in the second half as City prioritised stability, but had a chance to make it 3-0.

