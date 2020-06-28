City Xtra
Player Ratings: Newcastle United 0–2 Manchester City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Brandon Evans

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup Semi-Finals after dominating possession in a game that more resembled an 'attack vs defence training drill' as opposed to a Quarter-Final clash. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling secured the Blues' ticket to Wembley in just under a month's time.

Here's how we rated the players...

-----

Claudio Bravo – 7

Had one save to make in the first-half and generally had little to do at St. James’ Park, but the veteran was not found wanting when called upon.

Kyle Walker – 7

The full-back did well both going forward and defensively throughout the game, his work-rate was excellent, and Walker scarcely put a foot wrong. Looked to have picked up a knock in the second half and was substituted for Joao Cancelo.

Aymeric Laporte – 7.5

Had little to do defensively in the first half and almost doubled Manchester City’s lead with a headed effort that strayed just wide of the post. Laporte did well to deal with the physicality and nuisance provided by Andy Carroll, and played an exquisite long ball to Phil Foden in the build-up to Raheem Sterling’s goal.

newcastle-united-v-manchester-city-fa-cup-quarter-final copy 8

Nicolas Otamendi – 6

Had little to do in the first hour but very nearly gifted Newcastle an equaliser in the 65 minute, but fortunately for the Argentine, Dwight Gayle somehow missed the target 6 yards out after Otamendi left him unmarked.

Benjamin Mendy – 7

Often found space down the left flank and always looked threatening, although most of his many crosses failed to trouble Newcastle’s deep, compact defence. Mendy’s work-rate was great and looked more convincing defensively than he did at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Ilkay Gundogan – 9 (MOTM)

Outstanding. Once again Ilkay Gundogan produced another superb performance and was easily one of the better players on the pitch throughout the game. In the first half, Gundogan completed 70 passes (more than Newcastle’s players managed all together) and his influence in midfield continued in the second half as he superbly pulled the strings all-game-long.

David Silva (C) – 7.5

Silva’s link-up play was typically excellent in the first half and the Spaniard did well to manoeuvre the ball between Newcastle’s compact defence in the first half. His influence faded in the second half and

Kevin De Bruyne – 8.5

Opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty. De Bruyne thrived in a slightly deeper midfield role, the Belgian’s defensive contributions ensured that Newcastle struggled to produce a threatening counter-attack.

newcastle-united-v-manchester-city-fa-cup-quarter-final-2 copy

Raheem Sterling – 8.5

Performed much better than he did against Chelsea in mid-week, and great goal in the second-half to double Manchester City’s lead. Sterling’s off-the-ball movement was great typically excellent

Gabriel Jesus – 6.5

Jesus had several opportunities to open the scoring before winning the penalty from which City finally broke the deadlock. Could have and should have done more.

Riyad Mahrez – 7
The Algerian is in great form, however, despite taking several shots at goal he failed to find back of the net. Additionally, Mahrez connected well with the players around him and often attempted to drive the ball forward, always looking a threat when doing so. 

Substitutes:

Bernardo Silva – 6.5

Exhibited great work-rate and link-up play throughout his time on the pitch.

Phil Foden – 7

Phil Foden’s liveliness was evident upon his introduction and he had an immediate impact, providing the assist for Raheem Sterling’s goal less than five minutes after coming on. Foden had the chance to seal the game after being tee'd up by Sterling but his effort strayed just wide of the post.

newcastle-united-v-manchester-city-fa-cup-quarter-final copy 7

Rodri – 6.5

Introduced to provide some defensive solidity and did well.

Joao Cancelo – N/A

Did not have an impact on the game.

-----

