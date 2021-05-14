Player Ratings: Newcastle United 3-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City take home all three points at the end of a seven-goal thriller at St. James’ Park in a game filled with twists and surprises for both sides.

Pep Guardiola’s men are now the first English side to win 12 consecutive away games in the Premier League, smashing another record as they celebrated their league triumph away at Newcastle.

The Blues managed to secure a pulsating victory after they initially went a goal down, but did what they always do and took charge of the game, after Joao Cancelo and Ferran Torres scored in quick succession to put Manchester City into the lead.

However, late drama just before half-time as a result of Nathan Aké’s foul on Joelinton put the opposition back level.

Joe Willock put the Magpies into the lead early in the second half, after his penalty was initially saved by Scott Carson, but was soon tucked into the back of the net on the rebound.

More drama transpired as the Blues once again restored parity courtesy of a proper striker’s finish from Ferran Torres. The young Spaniard soon became the youngest player to score a hat-trick under Pep Guardiola, beating Lionel Messi’s record and handing his side a much-needed lead after a perfect volley at the end of Joao Cancelo's rebounded shot.

Here’s how we rated the players after their thrilling victory at St. James’ Park...

Scott Carson – 6

A decent outing for him, not much he could do in keeping out the three goals conceded. Deserved to play a game after almost two years with the club due to the work he puts in behind the scenes. Did brilliantly to keep out Willock’s penalty but was unfortunate to concede the rebound.

Kyle Walker – 5

A rare drop off in performance for him tonight, did not seem interested in playing. Was out of position on numerous occasions and ended up giving a penalty.

Eric Garcia – 5

Was well worked by the Newcastle defence, not his best performance on the football pitch. Probably his last game in a City shirt.

Nathan Ake – 4

Weird outing for the Dutch centre-back. Gave away an unfortunate and bizarre penalty. Just not his day regardless of a decent performance early on.

READ MORE: The words of Pep Guardiola after third Premier League title

READ MORE: Fernandinho opens up on Premier League title win

Joao Cancelo – 8

Started the game on a much more positive note and precision than he has shown recently. Got City back into the game with a shot which found its way into the back of Dubravka’s goal after a sweet deflection. Later on, one of his rasping shots hit the post but luckily ended up near Torres who volleyed it for City’s winner.

Bernardo Silva – 9

He was impeccable from the start, with a complete performance on the right side of midfield. He created space for others throughout, weaving through the tight Newcastle defence. His work rate was as exceptional as ever.

Rodrigo – 6

An average game for the defensive midfielder, could have done much better to absorb Newcastle’s transitions which eventually hurt City a lot. Was guilty of losing possession quite often in a game where City had 82% of the ball.

Ilkay Gundogan – 9

Provided an assist when his free kick was flicked into Dubravka’s goal by Torres. The German was seamless between the lines and orchestrated City’s play, generating a large share of the creative output.

Ferran Torres – 10 (MOTM)

Scored his first through an outrageous Zlatan-Esque back-heel flick to get City back into the lead. His second of the match was a perfect striker’s finish, getting on the end of Gabriel Jesus cross.

His third and City’s winning goal of the game, which got him his first Premier League hat-trick, was all thanks to quick thinking and impeccable core skill - perfectly volleying the ball into the back of Newcastle’s net.

The youngster takes away the match ball, his first for City, showing signs of things to come next season.

READ MORE: The future of Fernandinho at Man City seems to be set

READ MORE: How Man City stars reacted on social media to league title win

Gabriel Jesus – 7

Did well with his impressive work rate. Fired a cross across Newcastle’s box which was put into the net by Ferran Torres, fetching the Brazilian an assist.

Raheem Sterling – 5

Came on to the pitch with amazing intensity in the first half, coordinating well with Joao Cancelo but failed to keep up with others around him and was not as involved in the second half.

Substitutes

Benjamin Mendy – 6

Came on for Joao Cancelo in the 74th minute as the Portuguese international was on a yellow card. Was decent and helped City see out the game comfortably.

You can follow Sangam on Twitter here: @sangamdesaii

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra