Player Ratings: Norwich City 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola's side recorded another dominant victory and clean sheet to take all three points home from their league meeting with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

It wasn't all plain sailing for the Premier League champions, with the hosts creating a number of chances early on to make the travelling fans sweat.

However, Raheem Sterling's brilliant first-half goal settled some nerves as the winger found space, then found the far corner after the ball fell loose from Kyle Walker's delivery into the box.

Shortly after the interval, it was Phil Foden's turn to scramble the ball past former Manchester City man Angus Gunn before Raheem Sterling arrived in space to head home a third from a well-worked set piece.

Sterling completed his perfect hat-trick by tapping home after seeing his penalty saved by Angus Gunn on the cusp of full-time, after Liam Delap was brought down in the box.

The victory puts pressure on chasers Liverpool, who must travel to Burnley on Sunday knowing that anything other than a win could spell the end for their title hopes.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from Manchester City's 4-0 victory in east Anglia-

Ederson - 7

Made every save he was asked to very nicely, as well as spending a few moments in midfield.

Kyle Walker - 7

Got a rare assist for the opening goal and proceeded to lock down his flank for the rest of the game.

Ruben Dias - 7

Rightly booked for a challenge that, in fairness, he should never have needed to make. Solid otherwise and selflessly grabbed an assist for Sterling's second.

Nathan Ake - 7

Aggressive and forward-thinking from set pieces. Nothing negative to say about his performance today, though I assume Aymeric Laporte will return to the squad against Sporting Lisbon in midweek.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

Remarkably sharp for someone who has barely been in the team all season. Seemed to get forward more than usual too.

Fernandinho - 7

His understandable lack of pace did not feel like a big problem for most of the game, and he even came close to scoring in the second-half. Technical ability is very much still there.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Instrumental in the second goal with a brilliant burst behind the backline.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Always has a great partnership with Gundogan, which was evident again today.

Riyad Mahrez - 6

A quiet game, by his standards. Nothing offensively bad, he just was not as involved as usual.

Phil Foden - 7.5

Bundled in the second thanks to sheer tenacity. Great to see him back on the scoresheet. Doing as well as he can in a very difficult position.

Raheem Sterling - 8.5 (MOTM)

Scored the opener by getting himself into space and having the nerve to shoot, which sparked the visitors into life. He was in the right place to nod home Ruben Dias' pass for his second. The difference between this version of Sterling and the one from October is remarkable.

We know he is not great at penalties, but you can completely understand why he wanted to take it and he deserved the bit of fortune that gave him a hat-trick.

Substitutes:

James McAtee - 6

Slotted in well yet again. League starts soon, please Pep.

Liam Delap - 7

Won a penalty. I'm actually disappointed that Hanley took him out before he got a chance to shoot.

Kayky - 6

Good to see him relatively high up on the pecking order already.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra