Player Ratings: Olympiacos 0-1 Manchester City (Champions League)

Danny Lardner

Manchester City cruised to a comfortable, yet narrow win tonight against Olympiacos in Greece on Wednesday night.

Phil Foden finished off a very neat team move in the first half to put City ahead, and thanks to several missed chances for the Blues and a weak Olympiacos attack, the game finished 1-0.

The result means Manchester City have now qualified for the next round of the UEFA Champions League, as they have amassed the maximum of 12 points from their opening four games.

Here's how we rated the players following a relatively routine game in Athens...

-----

Ederson - 6

Olympiacos didn't have a shot on target. Not one. Their first shot off-target came in the 88th minute.

João Cancelo - 8

Looked really solid all game, especially going forward. Some really good passages of play involved the full-back, including a very neat bit of passing that led to a chance for himself to shoot.

John Stones - 7

Solid also, but he was barely troubled.

fbl-eur-c1-olympiacos-manchester-city
(Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

Ruben Dias - 7

Looked strong. Made one or two good challenges to shut down any glimmer of hope for the Greek side.

Benjamin Mendy - 7.5

Not quite on the level of Cancelo, but the Frenchman looked very, very sharp. His final ball needed work, though. Often he'd fire it into the penalty area way too hard, or fail to find a man.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Nothing special tonight, but nothing special was required of him. Seemed unlucky not to grab a goal when his snapshot whistled just wide of the post.

Rodri - 7

Put a good shift in against lacklustre opposition. Again, almost hit a screamer, but that's standard for Rodri.

Phil Foden - 8.5

A lovely performance and a really good goal. Sharp work from the youngster, who looks better and better every week.

fbl-eur-c1-olympiacos-manchester-city (1)
(Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

Bernardo Silva - 7

I thought he looked great tonight, and a little sharper than usual. Not back to his best by any means, but good to see him playing well.

Raheem Sterling - 8

Another great game from the captain. His backheeled assist for Foden was delightful to watch and demonstrated the fantastic chemistry that the two have.

Gabriel Jesus - 7

Not directly involved with anything, but looked bright throughout, until he was replaced by Aguero in the second half.

olympiacos-fc-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league
(Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

-----

Substitutes: 

Sergio Agüero - 6

Good to see the Argentine get some minutes - today will have been sad for him, with the news of the death of his son's grandfather breaking an hour before kickoff.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Looked fine, but didn't have a huge amount of time to change anything.

Fernandinho - 6

Good to see him back on the pitch.

Riyad Mahrez - 6

Got involved nice and quickly, but failed to capitalise on a pretty open game.

Tommy Doyle - N/A

Didn't have enough time.

-----

