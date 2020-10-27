Player Ratings: Olympique Marseille 0-3 Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City stormed to a fantastic 3-0 win over Marseille in the second game of their 2020/21 season.

City pressed viciously from the offset, a tactic that unsettled Marseille and eventually led to their opening goal as Kevin De Bruyne latched onto a wayward ball to feed Ferran Torres for his second goal in two games in Europe.

The French side began to edge their way back into the game but Ilkay Gundogan's controlled finish in the second half shut down any hopes of a fightback. A wonderful team move five minutes later finished off by Raheem Sterling rounded off a really impressive win for the Blues.

Jermaine Jenas labelled the performance City's best of the season so far, and rightfully so. Here's how we rated Pep's players following a very encouraging match...

Ederson - 6

The only spectator in the otherwise empty Stade Velodrome. He was called upon when Florian Thauvin struck a good effort from the edge of the box but he did enough to stop it, albeit a little awkwardly.

Kyle Walker - 7

Controlled, assured performance from Walker. Encouragingly he wasn't the only player who looked bright, which makes a change from other games this season.

Ruben Dias - 7

Looked really good and made some important challenges to shut down any hopes of a Marseille goal.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

It was great to see Laporte and Dias together after the Frenchman's return from injury - a clean sheet from the pair was more than deserved.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Definitely not as impressive as Walker on the other wing - the Ukrainian didn't offer much going forward in particular. But he also didn't stick out as an underperformer in a very good City team tonight.

Rodri - 8

A very solid performance - Rodri's press was very good tonight as was his passing game. His partnership with Gundogan hasn't been especially inspiring in recent games, so tonight's performance was really good to see. He looked dynamic and controlled the game very well.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Not quite at the level of his midfield partner, but his late run into the box to secure City's second was so, so valuable to the overall result. Good work from the German.

Kevin de Bruyne - 8.5

Always a delight to watch, the Belgian provided two classic assists - the second of which was part of a lovely team move. An inspired performance which helped City get back to their best.

Phil Foden - 7.5

Great legs tonight from the youngster - his quick, powerful intelligent pressing all night long was great to see.

Ferran Torres - 7.5

Another great performance from the new arrival. He showed shades of Leroy Sane with his goal last week but he channelled the absent Sergio Aguero to poach City's opener with some really intelligent play.

Raheem Sterling - 8.5

Of all of City's attackers, Sterling looked the brightest and the most dynamic. Made some lovely runs into the box in the first half and assisted Gundogan for City's second.

Substitutes:

John Stones - 6

He had very little to do, but it was good to see him get some minutes under his belt.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

Played a lovely reverse ball to Kevin De Bruyne for the third goal, and looked bright upon his arrival.

João Cancelo - 6

Didn't do a huge amount. Perhaps it would have been nice to see him start over Walker, who's played a lot of minutes recently.

Cole Palmer - N/A

Played for 10 minutes but the game was dead by his arrival. Good to see him get a run out, though.

