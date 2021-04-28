Player Ratings: Paris Saint-Germain 1–2 Manchester City (Champions League Semi-Final)

Manchester City are in the driving seat heading into the second leg of the Champions League semi-final as they completed a brilliant comeback in Paris with a crucial 2-1 win.

Manchester City are in the driving seat heading into the second leg of the Champions League semi-final as they completed a brilliant comeback in Paris with a crucial 2-1 win.

The Blues started off the game positively, but PSG took over the reigns for the rest of the half and dominated the game. City took a cautious approach and struggled to put together an attack initially.

The French outfit opened the scoring early on, courtesy of a Marquinhos header from a corner kick, but City got through to the half time whistle without any further damage.

Pep Guardiola’s half time talk spurred his men on, and they started the second half with an amazing intensity. They were quicker, sharper and more direct in their approach, managing to dominate the game for the remainder.

The equaliser came from a Kevin De Bruyne’s cross, which was left unattended and looped into the side of the PSG net. Eight minutes later, Riyad Mahrez took the game away from the Parisians with a brilliant curling free kick into Keylor Navas’ net.

Here’s how we rated the players after this brilliant turnaround...

Ederson – 8

A much busier day for the Brazilian, making an amazing save to keep the ball out from an early Neymar effort. Couldn’t have done much better leading up to the goal. Overall, a good day for him, making some crucial saves to keep his team in the game.

Kyle Walker – 8

Didn’t let anyone near the goal from his side of the pitch. Kept Kylian Mbappe quiet for the entirety of the match and was solid throughout the game - helping the central defenders against a tough side.

John Stones – 8

Dealt brilliantly with whatever came his way. Was superb aerially and positioned himself very well to avoid any chance of a counter. Bounced back brilliantly after his red card performance against Aston Villa.

Ruben Dias – 9

Kept City in the game with important interceptions, blocking away threat in front of the goal. Read the game brilliantly and well-timed tackles helped his side against the likes of Neymar and Di Maria. He is the difference between this season and the previous - a colossal presence in the defence giving some much needed stability.

Joao Cancelo – 5

Was just not his day - extremely poor defensively and had a hard time dealing with the PSG attack on the left. Could have made a greater contribution in attack and lacked his usual flair. Did start the second half well, but was taken off in the 62nd minute.

Bernardo Silva – 9

The liveliest player on the pitch for City in the first half, creating two big chances for his team: once from a diagonal ball at the near post and another when he rolled the ball for Phil Foden to shoot in front of the PSG goal. Showed his quality with amazing touches and his immensely reliable work rate.

Rodrigo – 6.5

Misplaced several passes early on but got away with it, fortunately. Kept losing possession in the first half and his linkup play was poor tonight. But to his credit, performed much better in the second half.

Ilkay Gundogan – 7.5

Should have done much better at dealing with Marquinhos leading up to the goal. Was decent going forward, but crucially helped out Rodri at the base of the midfield in handling transitions. Was lucky to get away without any serious damage after Idrissa Gueye’s horror tackle.

Riyad Mahrez – 10 (MOTM)

Started the game with an amazing drive and energy, creating a lot of trouble for Bakker. His first touch and skills with the ball were sizzling as usual. Surprised PSG’s defensive wall and curled a free-kick through an opening and into the back of the net, putting City into the lead with his vital contribution.

Kevin De Bruyne – 10

Not as precise in the initial stages, the Belgian took time to turn his engine on. Was as smooth as a Rolls-Royce thereafter, being at the heart of every attacking move. Scored a freak goal when trying to curl in a cross into the far post for John Stones which was left unattended by the PSG side.

Phil Foden – 8

Was not involved as much in the first half but picked up the pace nearing half time. Had a crucial chance at goal but shot directly at Navas who dealt with it comfortably. Came insanely close to scoring a third for City with a brilliant stride into the PSG box but his finishing failed him.

Substitutes:

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7

Came on in place of Joao Cancelo in the second half. Instantly brought a change into the side, helping out with a greater ball control, passing and movement in the opposition half. As a cherry on the cake, he’ll get an assist next to his name for De Bruyne’s goal.

