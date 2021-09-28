Player Ratings: PSG 2-0 Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City suffered a 2-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League champions were the architects of their own downfall, letting far too many attacks break down with the wrong pass or shot, as Pep Guardiola's men came up short against the Ligue 1 giants ahead of a pivotal league clash against Liverpool at the weekend.

Though the visitors were on top all night, a clinical PSG side scored with two of their first three shots on target to come away comfortable winners on the night.

Idrissa Gueye couldn't believe his luck when the ball fell to him to open the scoring inside the box with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

Lionel Messi put the game out of City's reach with a superb goal in the second half, and City had no response for a defensively solid PSG side.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players after a difficult game that didn't go City's way-

Ederson – 6

Could do nothing about the opening goal, before tipping a decent Ander Herrera effort over the bar.

Kyle Walker – 8

Shut down Neymar effectively, with almost nothing coming down the left flank all night. Bailed out City by stopping Mbappé in the second half, something no other City player would have a prayer of doing. Didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

Ruben Dias – 6

Not his greatest game in a City shirt, which is understandable given the quality of opposition. Grew into the match for the most part.

Aymeric Laporte – 6

Struggled like Dias against PSG's frontline, but it didn't help that PSG's defenders were allowed to foul him from corners without consequence and his growing frustration was visible, with Neymar in particular.

Joao Cancelo – 5

A huge step backwards after his superb display against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon. Made too many bad decisions and gave the ball away too often.

Rodri – 6

Built on a fine weekend performance with another solid, albeit less memorable showing. Wasn't part of the reason his team lost tonight.

Kevin De Bruyne – 6

Central to most of City's best play, as is often the case, and put in some good deliveries from set pieces. Got a few efforts on target, but the brilliant Belgian didn't have his shooting boots on.

Bernardo Silva – 5

A horrible miss in the first half aside, this was more of the same Bernardo that has been seen this season, pressing well from midfield. However, the miss does bring his rating down because the tie could've proceeded differently had he equalised before the break.

Jack Grealish – 4.5

Barely got any change out of Achraf Hakimi, though he did see a series of refereeing decisions go against his way. Taken off with 25 minutes to go.

Raheem Sterling – 5.5

Lively and involved in a position that clearly isn't his forté. Unlucky not to score from a header. Kept PSG's centre-backs busy all night, which was what he was there for.

Riyad Mahrez – 4

Well off his game going forward and didn't cover himself in glory for Gueye's goal with a failed interception.

Substitutes:

Phil Foden – 6

City's best winger despite missing the first 68 minutes. Almost certain to start against Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus – N/A

No real time to mark.

