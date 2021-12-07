Player Ratings: RB Leipzig 2-1 Man City (Champions League)

Manchester City suffered defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig on matchday six of Group A in the UEFA Champions League.

It was a game you felt Manchester City were not 100% committed to winning right from the very off, with the German outfit running out well-deserved winners on the night.

Dominik Szoboszlai gave the hosts the lead, finding space through the middle of Manchester City's defence before rounding Zack Steffen and slotting home.

A John Stones mistake allowed Emil Forsberg to break and tee up Andre Silva to double RB Leipzig's lead midway through the second-half.

Riyad Mahrez's late header proved to be just a consolation, as a poor night was capped by Kyle Walker's sending off.

Here's how we rated the players on a disappointing night of action...

Zack Steffen - 7/10

A really good performance from the American international. Commanded his area well and made a series of great stops in the first-half. Couldn't do anything about either of Leipzig's goals.

Kyle Walker - 1/10

Was tempted to give the right-back zero for such a stupid display.

A piece of poor marking caused Leipzig's first goal before he lost his head, kicked out at Andre Silva, and earned himself a red card. He is now suspended for the first-leg of Manchester City's last-16 tie.

John Stones - 4/10

Very poor from Stones tonight and his mistake for the second goal summed up his performance.

Nathan Akè - 5/10

Had a few half chances from corner kicks. Hard to really blame him for either of the goals when the attacks started down Stones' side.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Was steady throughout and will definitely now be needed in the first knock-out stage tie. Floated a beauty of a ball to the back post for Mahrez to fire Manchester City back into the game.

Fernandinho - 5/10

Age may just be creeping up on the 36-year-old. At the moment he looks a little slow on and off the ball, but maybe it's a consequence of not playing as regularly.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

He's slowly getting back into his rhythm. A few times in the first-half he found the half-space and picked out his man expertly. Unlucky not to score from a well-struck free-kick.

Ilkay Gundogan - 3/10

So, so poor tonight. Unusually sloppy in possession and his combination play never really worked.

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10

Another European goal for Manchester City's Mr. Champions League - that's his 9th of the season in all competitions. His all-round play was not effective, but it's hard to argue with his goal record.

Phil Foden - 5/10

Hit the post just before the break, forcing the 'keeper into a smart save. Replaced at the break by Raheem Sterling.

Jack Grealish - 5/10

Unconvincing from the £100 million man. You can see he's trying to influence play a lot more but it's just not coming off for him at this moment in time.

Substitutes

Raheem Sterling - 5/10

Was bright but failed to really change the course of the game when he came on for the second 45 minutes.

Cole Palmer - N/A

Ruben Dias - N/A

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra