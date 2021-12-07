Player Ratings: RB Leipzig 2-1 Man City (Champions League)
It was a game you felt Manchester City were not 100% committed to winning right from the very off, with the German outfit running out well-deserved winners on the night.
Dominik Szoboszlai gave the hosts the lead, finding space through the middle of Manchester City's defence before rounding Zack Steffen and slotting home.
A John Stones mistake allowed Emil Forsberg to break and tee up Andre Silva to double RB Leipzig's lead midway through the second-half.
Riyad Mahrez's late header proved to be just a consolation, as a poor night was capped by Kyle Walker's sending off.
Here's how we rated the players on a disappointing night of action...
Zack Steffen - 7/10
A really good performance from the American international. Commanded his area well and made a series of great stops in the first-half. Couldn't do anything about either of Leipzig's goals.
Kyle Walker - 1/10
Was tempted to give the right-back zero for such a stupid display.
A piece of poor marking caused Leipzig's first goal before he lost his head, kicked out at Andre Silva, and earned himself a red card. He is now suspended for the first-leg of Manchester City's last-16 tie.
John Stones - 4/10
Very poor from Stones tonight and his mistake for the second goal summed up his performance.
Nathan Akè - 5/10
Had a few half chances from corner kicks. Hard to really blame him for either of the goals when the attacks started down Stones' side.
Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10
Was steady throughout and will definitely now be needed in the first knock-out stage tie. Floated a beauty of a ball to the back post for Mahrez to fire Manchester City back into the game.
Fernandinho - 5/10
Age may just be creeping up on the 36-year-old. At the moment he looks a little slow on and off the ball, but maybe it's a consequence of not playing as regularly.
Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10
He's slowly getting back into his rhythm. A few times in the first-half he found the half-space and picked out his man expertly. Unlucky not to score from a well-struck free-kick.
Ilkay Gundogan - 3/10
So, so poor tonight. Unusually sloppy in possession and his combination play never really worked.
Riyad Mahrez - 6/10
Another European goal for Manchester City's Mr. Champions League - that's his 9th of the season in all competitions. His all-round play was not effective, but it's hard to argue with his goal record.
Phil Foden - 5/10
Hit the post just before the break, forcing the 'keeper into a smart save. Replaced at the break by Raheem Sterling.
Jack Grealish - 5/10
Unconvincing from the £100 million man. You can see he's trying to influence play a lot more but it's just not coming off for him at this moment in time.
Substitutes
Raheem Sterling - 5/10
Was bright but failed to really change the course of the game when he came on for the second 45 minutes.
Cole Palmer - N/A
Ruben Dias - N/A
