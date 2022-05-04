Player Ratings: Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg)

An unbelievable disaster right at the death saw Manchester City exit the Champions League when qualification looked certain in Madrid.

A tense first half was characterised by numerous unpunished fouls, with the referee seemingly reluctant to hand out yellow cards for even the most straightforward bookable offences.

But while Real Madrid consistently failed to test Ederson, City forced several saves out of Thibaut Courtois and failed to press home their dominance.

The deadlock was broken when Riyad Mahrez burst into the game with a brilliant finish at the end of a counter-attack. Mahrez hit Bernardo Silva's ball straight past Courtois to give City a 2-goal cushion for the fourth time in the tie.

Let's be sensible here: City were by far the better side in normal time until a freakish, awful few minutes blew the doors wide open for Madrid to come back. A complete collapse in defensive concentration struck at the worst time imaginable- the last few minutes of the match.

With minutes to go, Real Madrid halved the deficit. Karim Benzema, who had been quiet for most of the game, knocked down a ball for Rodrygo to finish. The Brazilian would then equalise with a dramatic late header that sent the game to an unlikely extra time period.

Benzema won a penalty from Ruben Dias and converted it himself to give Madrid the lead on aggregate for the first time in the tie.

Here's how we rated the players-

Ederson - 7

Surprisingly, left untested by Madrid until well into the second half. His uncharacteristic shaky footwork from the first leg was thankfully nowhere to be seen tonight. A brilliant late save kept City in the tie before extra time.

Kyle Walker - 7*

Brutally good against Vinicius Jr until he picked up an obvious fitness problem that restricted his mobility, leaving no doubt that Madrid's chances in this tie essentially hinged on the fitness of the Englishman.

* That said, leaving him on for so long when he was obviously struggling didn't sit well with me, and it was sadly not a surprise when he needed to come off looking in a great deal of pain. I'd rather have lost the tie (which we did anyway) than watched Walker forced into an injury that, to be honest, felt inevitable for the whole second half. For that reason I'm not rating him on how he played after the injury started to clearly impact him.

Ruben Dias - 5

A typically vocal display from the Portugal international, who played an important role in limiting Madrid's shots on target, but then gave away the penalty from which Benzema scored to give Madrid that killer lead.

Aymeric Laporte - 5

Booked unnecessarily in the first half for getting involved with Luka Modric, but his part in shielding Ederson from Benzema's prowess can't be overlooked, at least for the first ninety minutes. Both he and Dias have to be held accountable for the lapses in concentration that cost City the tie.

Joao Cancelo - 6

Did nothing much wrong against Federico Valverde, but Rodrygo was always going to be the bigger challenge. Nearly scored a screamer in the last ten minutes.

Rodri - 6

Left isolated in the midfield at times but handled it pretty well given the circumstances. It was worrying to see him substituted off, such has been his importance this season.

Bernardo Silva - 8 (Man of the Match)

Among the players to sting the palms of Courtois in the first half, and worked his socks off as we've come to expect, then assisted the biggest goal of the tie up to that point. On the ball he was efficient and at times brilliant, even if it wasn't enough in the end. We're very lucky he didn't leave last summer, I'll put it that way.

Kevin De Bruyne - 5

Tested Courtois from range but didn't get anywhere near his best. A few cynical and unpunished fouls from Madrid couldn't have helped. Still, a big game where De Bruyne doesn't show up is a rarity.

Riyad Mahrez - 6

Scored a fantastic goal to repent for what had been, until then, probably his worst game of the season. It feels weird to give City's only scorer a 6, but that was his only real stand-out moment in an otherwise poor match.

Gabriel Jesus - 5

A couple of overhit passes aren't the end of the world, but the Brazilian didn't carry his excellent form into this one, partly because of a much-improved Madrid defence.

Phil Foden - 6

Forced a good save out of the goalkeeper with a dipping volley, then again in injury time with a flicked header.

Substitutes:

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Did exactly what you'd expect: slotted in nicely, used the ball well and fought hard. This is why it was such a shame to see Walker run into the ground- Zinchenko could've come on at half-time and done a fine job. I'd go as far as to say we'd have probably been better off starting Zinny at left-back.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Immediately involved in the build-up for the crucial opening goal. Both he and Zinchenko brought some much-needed composure and control onto the pitch for the visitors.

Jack Grealish - 6

Did brilliantly to set up a late chance that somehow wasn't converted, then went inches from scoring seconds later. This was some of the best Grealish we've seen all season and the only reason he's not got a higher rating is that we didn't see more of it.

Fernandinho - 6

Came on late to see City through to their second consecutive Champions League final, but it didn't go to plan.

Raheem Sterling - 6

Subbed into the game too late, and got booked by the referee for a perfectly good challenge. Looked lively when he came on, more so than Jesus or Mahrez (save for his goal).

Nathan Aké - N/A

No real time to mark.

