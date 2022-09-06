Player Ratings: Sevilla v Manchester City

It was a routine victory for City in a game where they never looked like breaking a sweat.

Man of the moment Erling Haaland continued his goalscoring start to the season netting a further two goals, while Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also found themselves on the scoresheet.

It says a lot for the quality of this City team that none of their players looked completely remarkable tonight yet they still cruised to an incredibly comfortable 4-0 victory.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Player Ratings

Ederson: 6

Had very little to do as Sevilla only registered one shot on target but his distribution looked as effective as ever.

Joao Cancelo: 8

A constant threat going forward. Made some great overlapping runs which allowed him to assist Foden for his goal and then played an inch-perfect low-driven cross for Dias to tap home in the second half.

Ruben Dias: 8

The defence had very little defending to but Dias looked very confident in possession, making several great passes which was typified by a fantastic diagonal through ball over the top which almost had Phil Foden clean through. Capped off a good performance with a goal when he found himself on the end of a Joao Cancelo cross.

Manuel Akanji: 7

As stated, there wasn't much for the defence to do but the new signing did everything that was needed of him and looked more than comfortable in possession. A solid debut by all accounts.

Sergio Gomez: 7

Had a bit of a shaky start but grew into the game and looked very confident on the left side, showed so much quality on the ball going forward. Looks like another fantastic piece of recruitment from Txiki Begiristain.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Rodri: 7

Kept his side ticking over and did everything needed of him in a defensive sense and finished the game with a pass accuracy of 98%. Hard to think of anything the Spaniard did wrong in the game.

Kevin De Bruyne: 7

Was far from his best tonight in terms of his passing and shooting but still provided a fantastic assist for Haaland's first goal with a brilliant cross into the back post for the Norwegian to slide home.

Silva: 7

Not as involved in an attacking sense as he usually is, with De Bruyne playing a more advanced role but the Portugal man still did very little wrong all night and kept his team ticking over alongside Rodri.

Foden: 8

Showed his quality all night. Played a fantastic reverse ball into De Bruyne for the 'pre-assist' of the first goal and took his goal incredibly well, showing fantastic composure to toy with Gudelj in the box before drilling his shot between the Serbian's legs and into the bottom corner. The England man also played a key role in the third goal as it was his shot that was parried by the keeper into Haaland's path.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jack Grealish: 6

Came close to opening the scoring early on when he cut in off the left and dragged a shot wide, wasn't highly involved in any of City's chances but linked well with his other forward players.

Erling Haaland: 8

The man is a born goal scorer. The Norwegian barely had a touch in the game before he slid in his first goal of the match after finding himself unmarked at the back post. The second came thanks to more brilliant movement, with the striker peeling off the back of the Sevilla defence before Foden's shot was palmed into his path to tap in. He wasn't heavily involved in the game but he doesn't need to be when his movement is as good as it is.

Subs

Cole Palmer: 7

Looked fantastic on the ball and seemed to be more involved in City's attacking play than Grealish did.

Julian Alvarez: 6

Was unlucky not to find himself on the scoresheet after he had a shot cleared off the line. Looked dangerous.

Kalvin Phillips: 6

Was only given 12 minutes but showcased some of his fantastic passing ability in his cameo appearance.

Ilkay Gundogan: 6

Had the ball in the net but this was overruled due to a Foden being offside.

Riyad Mahrez: 6

Provided the 'pre-assist' for Cancelo's cross into Dias with a nice reverse pass.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: